2023: Bauchi APC guber candidate promises to secure better future

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Bauchi State Gubernatorial candidate, Amb. Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has promised the prudent use of the state’s resources to secure a better future for the coming generations of Bauchi people.

This was revealed on Saturday in Abuja during the occasion of the “Funding Raising Dinner and Unveiling of Manifesto” for Amb. Abubakar and his running mate Hon. Shehu Aliyu Musa.

Amb. Air Marshal Abubakar’s manifesto revealed strategic economic blueprint aimed at transforming the economic fortune of the people of Bauchi state when elected their governor.

He stated clearly In the manifesto that the reason for his contesting to become the next governor of the state was to help build the life and future of his people, as he urged them to vote right and vote for a positive change.

He stated,”It is the firm conviction of our great party the APC, that every Nigerian citizen has intrinsic worth as a human being, and as a result should be provided with the resources that he requires to build the life and future of his dreams as well as live to his fullest potential. Clearly, our people are some of the most motivated on the face of the earth. We have been known to defy great odds in the pursuit of our dreams. But without an enabling environment, all our efforts will only amount to digging wells in the desert.

“The business of government is to harness the common resources of the people to build a society that enables the equitable and just pursuit of their dreams and aspirations while securing a better future for the coming generations. This is what good governance looks like. Bauchi State is blessed with an array of resources including vast arable land, a supply of natural resources, a beautiful landscape, and most importantly a strong youthful population of talented individuals who continue to push the boundaries in a bid to secure a brighter future while positioning the State for greatness.

“However, the responsibility is on us all to do all that we can to maximize the potential of our beloved State. This is a task that must be done by us. In this Manifesto, the APC expresses its intention for the great people of Bauchi State. It outlines how the party plans to deliver on its promise of good governance and the benefits of democracy. Our goal is to ensure that irrespective of religion, age, gender, or social class, every citizen of Bauchi State is able to boldly become whatever they are willing to work to become given the resources available to them.

“However, good governance is the result of faithfulness to a two-party social contract between the governed and those they choose to represent them. It is only when this agreement is devotedly executed, that the desired results of good governance can become a reality. this, we need the collaborative support of the great people of Bauchi State working together the can build a 21st century compliant Bauchi State that works for all. But in order to achieve with us towards the common goal of wealth and progress for all.

“The first step to ensuring this is to vote for a positive change. Hence, this manifesto is not just a document of the APC, but a vision statement for all the people of the great Pearl of Tourism.”

The Bauchi APC Guber candidate outlined specific steps that would address the myriad of challenges facing critical sectors of the state which include, education, agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare and security, among other sectors.

“Education is the backbone of the development of any society. Unfortunately, Buachi State remains one of the educationally disadvantaged states in the country. That is why education will receive priority attention under the APC.

“In summary, our education drive will address the following

“Provide incentives to attract the best as well as boost the morale of teachers. Policy direction on training and retraining, reward and sanctions of teachers and as monitoring and evaluation administrators, as well .

“Promote vocational training. Deploy ICT in teaching and learning Encourage community participation.

“Reduce the number of students or pupils in the classroom to a manageable level. Provide teacher to students ratio that works in managing institutions.

“Ensure enrolment of all school-age children Ensure full transition from basic to post basic education

“Ensure integration of Tsangaya Educational system. •Provide adult basic literacy in the state.”

On Agriculture & Rural Development, Amb. Air Marshal Abubakar stated that in spite of the obvious prospects, agricultural productivity is still below the optimum levels of performance.

He pointed out that some of the major challenges include: huge reliance on subsistence agriculture, declining soil fertility, underutilization of expansive arable land, small scale utilization of irrigation facilities, lack of adequate or timely delivery of agricultural inputs, low level of mechaniza- tion, poor rural infrastructure such as roads and cli- mate change and variability. Other issues include poor security on land holdings, lack of value-addition to agric products, poor management to enhance efficiency and profits as well as inadequate agro-storage systems.

He therefore stressed that Agriculture and Rural Development should go hand in hand in order to ensure success.

“There are a number of agricultural resources in Bauchi State. These include vast arable land, two major rivers that flow across the state, i.e. the Jama’are and the Gongola rivers, which provide good sources of irrigation for several hectares of irrigable lands in places like Kafin-Zaki, Bagel-Zun- gur. Dindima and Tilden Fulani. The State is also blessed with various climatic conditions suitable for the growth of different cash and food crops as well as rearing of animals etc.

“Various crops produced in the State contribute significantly to the economy of the State. Cereals like millet, maize, rice, sorghum and wheat. Legumes such as cowpea, groundnut, soya-beans, and Industrial crops like cotton. ginger, sugarcane, sunflower and beniseed are grown in limited quan titles. These could provide raw materials for the establishment of Spinning and Textile, Sugar Fac- tory and Oil extraction companies.

“Agriculture employs over 70 percent of the population and with good support can impact positively both in terms of employment as well as the economy of the State. This is sadly not achieved due to lack of adequate support from the government.

“Agricultural activities are largely rural in nature. Therefore, Agriculture and Rural Development should go hand in hand in order to ensure success. First, if the rural environment remains unde- veluped, the able bodied young men and women who are supposed to engage in production are likely to migrate to the urban areas, thereby depleting the human resource needed within the sector. The attendant consequence of this is that it creates further challenges in the urban areas leading to anti-social behaviours.

“The agriculture value chain includes a range of activities, from crop farming to livestock produc- tion, marketing and processing. There is a very high potential for agriculture to contribute to the revenue base of the State, as well as reduce unemployment and minimize rural-urban drift and its attendant consequences on security and social challenges.

“In order to address the challenges, we would be improving water supply for agriculture, collateral- ization of lands, opening up markets, improving distribution of inputs, famer enlightenment; and formation of organized and registered cooperatives.

“Specifically, the following will be pursued:

Development of cultivable land for food and cash crops production in collaboration with NALDA

“Promotion of agro-allied industries (small and medium scale). Encouraged private sector participation in agricultural production.

“Facilitation of easier and timely access to agricultural inputs. Development of rural infrastructure as top priority in order to open up those areas and halt rural-urban drift. Provision of rural access roads to agricultural communities in all the local government areas.

“Improved extension of cooperative services to farmers. Reduction of environmental degradation. Provision of easier access to credits and markets.

“Effective evacuation of agro-products through connection with offtakers to guarantee profi- ability for farmers,” he stated.

Amb. Air Marshal Abubakar’s manifesto intend to address the challenges of shortage of qualified medical doctors, pharmacists, nurses, midwives, as well as other health professionals. bedeviling the health sector of the state, adding that with a total of only about 300 doc- tors and 910 nurses and midwives in the State serving a population of 7.2 million, Bauchi State clearly has a huge shortfall of personnel in the healthcare system.

“The Health Sector in Bauchi State has numerous challenges that include; shortage of qualified medical doctors, pharmacists, nurses, midwives, as well as other health professionals. With a total of only about 300 doc- tors and 910 nurses and midwives in the State serving a population of 7.2 million, Bauchi State clearly has a huge shortfall of personnel in the healthcare system. Other issues include inadequate and or poor state of health- care facilities, incompetent leadership in some health agencies, poor information management and little or no research efforts.

“Prision of efficient health care services is central to ensuring a produc- the population. There should be a minimum number of people that healthcare workers take care of at a time.

“According to WHO, countries with fewer than so doctors-and 40 nurses and midwives for every 10,000 people are considered to have inadequate number of healthcare professionals. This comes to one doctor and four uses and midwives for every sooo people. In this respect, Bauchi State behind in terms of minimum requirements for both doctor-to-population and doctor to patient ratios.

“Our government will invest in healthcare through provision of minimum requires number of health personnel to meet the one doctor and four nurses and midwives requirement of the WHO, provision of essential infrastructure, basic equipment, and drugs to healthcare insie tions throughout the state and rehabilitation of dilapidated health institutions. We shail bede providing free medical care for pregnant women, children under five years old, people with disabilities, as well as vulnerable groups.

“In addition to the establishment and rehabilitation of major healthcare centres across the State, our government when elected shall ensure that healthcare gets to everyone everywhere in the State. We’ll be implementing a healthcare s that ensures that healthcare is taken to the people where they are.

“We will take the following actions to improve healthcare in the State; provision of minimum required number of health personnel to meet the one doene and be nurses and midwives status envisaged by WHO

“Provision of essential basic equipment, drugs and dressings to health institutions th the state • Expeditious review of staff deployment to ensure equitable distribution of personnel escorurban and rural health facilities Rehabilitation of major healthcare centres across the State

“Enhancement and strengthening of free medical care for pregnant women, children unde years old, people with disabilities, and vulnerable groups

“Implementation of a healthcare policy that ensures that healthcare is taken to the people where they are.”

Among other critical challenges , the Amb. Air Marshal Abubakar’s manifesto promises to tackle insecurity and restore peace in Bauchi state.

“In Nigeria today, security is a major challenge faced from north to south. The challenge of building confidence in the government’s ability to secure lives and property has become so herculean due to the reality in our country.

“Bauchi State, like many others in the country, is facing security challenges, many of which are traceable to the lack of engagement of the youth, women and other vulnerable groups. Without security, there can be no prosperity. If the people of Bauchi State are afraid to go to their farms because of marauders, or are unable to sleep soundly at night due to the fear of robbers, or are unable to go about their daily businesses easily because of the presence of hoodlums, there will be less productivity and less prosperity.

“It is the responsibility of government to do all it can to give the people an assurance of its commit- ment to keeping them, their loved ones, their businesses, and their properties safe. To do this, gov- ernment must be seen to be taking the initiative to stem the tide of insecurity within the State. Many times crimes increase in a society due to the abdication of responsibilities by parents, leading to increase in youth restiveness occasioned by high school dropout, drug abuse and-jobless- ness. Therefore, to address the security challenge, a holistic approach would be to take into account the welfare of the people in seeking to empower them as well as gain their cooperation in the fight against insecurity.

“To address security challenges in the State, government intends to integrate youth and women in the development drive of the State. The APC government plans to achieve this through:

“Active security of the borders of the State. Empowering local vigilante groups to support the efforts of the mainline security agencies. Supporting the police as well as other security agencies in the execution of their duties. the punishment of offenders who violate law and order within the State,” he stated.

In his goodwill message, former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi described Amb. Air Marshal Abubakar as transparent and prudent in the management of resources.

He therefore urged the people to vote massively for him,

“Am glad to speak about Sadique, I have never seen a human being like you, as Governor of Rivers State, I was not under any pressure to give you money until you left. This is because people come to Rivers State to make money. People lobby to be posted to Rivers State because they want to make money.

*Today I ask you the people from Bauchi to think twice, because we vote for those who don’t know anything about governance. So vote for somebody who is disciplined enough to leave your money. Vote for somebody who has the fear of God, and the interest of the people.

“So, God has provide us somebody and that person is Sadique, so don’t go and regret again. Here you have a responsibility, and that responsibility is for you to ask question. Ask those who want to rule you in Bauchi questions.

“Am supporting Sadique Abubakar because he has good character, if he fails you hold me responsible. If you give him what you have in Bauchi, Bauchi will turn around.”

Also speaking, Abubakar Malami, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, urged the people of Bauchi state to give their support and vote massively to Sadique Abubakar.

“The simple question for the people of Bauchi to ask is who is Sadique Abubatkar, and the simple answer is that of achievement and uprightness.

“Sadique Abubakar during his time in service was able to tackle insecurity, here you have a person that has the capacity to make you sleep with your two eyes closed. So, the only justice people of Bauchi can do to themselves is to support and vote massively for Sadique.

“I will support him massively for him to achieve the desired result,” he said.

Tukur Yusuf Buratai, former Chief of Army Staff, and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, in his goodwill message said Amb. Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar would bring security, peace and prosperity to the people of Bauchi State.

“Just like Rt Hon. Rotimi Amaechi mentioned there is something that is common with us since I joined Army, we worked together and served meritoriously where we achieved a lot in terms of security and peace in Rivers State.

“We worked very closely, in Rivers State were we achieved almost zero percent oil theft. The synergy we brought to bear in Rivers State where we got zero oil theft will be applied by Amb. Sadique for good governance in Bauchi state. So, Bauchi state you have oil, so the right person to protect your oil is Sadique Abubakar,” Buratai declared.

Former Chief Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, declared his support for the gubernatorial ambition of Amb. Air Marshal Sadique, and urged the people of Bauchi state to him.

“Am here to support my good friend, Amb. Sadique Abubakar. This course we are supporting, being the Governorship candidacy of Sadique Abubakar is a noble course and I therefore urged all to support.

“If he is at the helm of affairs of Bauchi state, he will transform Bauchi. All the good attributes of Ambassador Sadique Abubakar, will translate Bauchi state to the next level.

Olonisakin urged all the good people of Bauchi to support the aspiration of Amb. Sadiq Abubakar to become the next governor of Bauchi state.

Dignitaries that graced the auspicious occasion include, the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame auline Tallen, Director General of NEMA Ahmed Habib, Minister of Water Resources Engr. Suleiman Adamu, and Former Governor Bauchi state, Isa Yuguda.

Others include Vice Chairman of the APC Bauchi South, the APC Gubernatorial Candidate Akwa Ibom state, the Vice Chairman of the North-East APC, the CEO/Publisher of Blue Print Newspaper, Julius Berger Nigerian Limited was also represented, among many others.

The highpoint of the event was the unveiling of the manifesto which contains the APC vision statement for all the great people of Bauchi state, and donation from well-wishers and supporters of Amb. Air Marshal Abubakar’s gubernatorial ambition.