2023: Bala Mohammed warns PDP members against anti-party activities

By Olaide Ayinde

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, on Wednesday, warned members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state against anti-party activities.

Mohammed gave the warning during the inauguration ceremony of the PDP Presidential and Governorship joint campaign council in the state.

The governor assured the people of Bauchi of a level playing ground for the peaceful conduct of forthcoming general elections in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 600 member-council, which has 31sub committees is to be chaired by Mohammed himself, the PDP Chairman Hamza Akuya. serves as Deputy Chairman while Alhaji Faruq Ahmed is the Director-General.

Others are the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Nuhu Zaki, who will serve as the Deputy Director General (Operations), Pharmacist Samila Brugga (Deputy D-G (Administration) and Hassan Gamawa (Deputy D-G (Technical)



Mohammed urged members to close ranks and ensure that the PDP wins massively from ‘bottom to top.

“Our party remains the strongest and most popular political party which has the capacity of winning elective positions.

”The supporters that thronged the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium when our Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar visited the state is a clear indication that the PDP remains strong in the state.

”I pledge to mobolise 100 per cent votes from Bauchi and mobilise the entire north for Atiku in 2023,” he said.



While assuring commitment to consolidate on the achievements recorded by his administration, Mohammed also solicited the support of all the electorate for his reelection and all the candidates of the party in the state for the next election.



In his remark earlier, Akuyam, asked for forgiveness of any member who felt aggrieved in the last primary election of the party in the state.



Akuyam assured that with the excellent performance of the PDP administration in the state, the party will secure victory at the polls and urged faithful to work hard to ensure victory for PDP at the polls.



Also speaking on behalf of the Campaign Council, Ahmed, who is the former APC Gubernatorial Aspirant, assured to mobilise the required voters towards the success of all PDP candidates.





“I want to reiterate our commitment to consolidate on the achievements recorded by our administration and I hereby, solicit the support of all the electorates across the state for the reelection of our administration,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

