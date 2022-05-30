2023: Atiku’s emergence as PDP Candidate divine – Diaspora group

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Lagos, May 30, 2022 (NAN) The Atiku Diaspora Support Group says the emergency of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the PDP Presidential Candidate for the 2023 elections was divine.

Chief Franklin Ekechukwu, U.S.-based Founder of the group and Diaspora Director, Atiku Kawai, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Ekenechukwu said that since the emergence was divine, Abubakar would win the presidential election.

” I believe that God will finish what he started with the man Atiku,” he said.

Ekechukwu, also the Director, home-based Build Back Better Nigeria, was reacting to a statement by the apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, that Abubakar would not become Nigeria’s president.

He said: “No one is God to make such a claim.

“Atiku Abubakar will be the next president of Nigeria; no man can stop a man whose time has come, it is Atiku’s time,” Ekechukwu said.

He also said that Nigerians, rather a person or group, would decide their next president with their votes.

He advised against offensive and hateful statements.

He said that discriminatory and inflammatory statements could destroy future alliances and should be avoided.

“The media should try to learn printing statements that could only foster unity in the nation,” he added.

According to him, political alliances must be build, especially in a country with over many tribes.

“Nigeria is the only country we have; we must make it work,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

