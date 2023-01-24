2023: Atiku’s chances brightest, will succeed Buhari– Sen. Ogunwale

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Sen. Kola Ogunwale, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun on Tuesday said chances of the party’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, remained brightest because of his national spread.

Ogunwale, a former member of the National Assembly, who represented Osun Central in the Senate between 2003 and 2007, told newsmen in Lagos that Abubakar would win the 2023 presidential election to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said that the former vice president had a national spread unlike other frontline candidates.

Ogunwale added that the current challenges facing the people were enough to compel Nigerians to vote for the main opposition party.

“The future of the PDP is very bright in the presidential election because other candidates are relying on sectional votes while Atiku, our presidential candidate, is relying on votes across the country.

“Atiku will get the Hausa-Fulani votes, he will get his share of votes from Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun States, and he will also get votes from the South-East.

“If you look at the state of the country, everyone wants a change,” Ogunwale said.

He said that the position of the PDP’s G-5 Governors in the party who were yet reconcile with Abubakar would not affect the PDP chances at the polls.

Ogunwale said that Abubakar was not only popular in the North but also in the South, especially in the South West, South East and South West.

The senator, who noted that he was one of the organisers of the Atiku/Okowa’s Presidential rally in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital recently, said that the former vice president remained very popular to win.

“There is nothing the G5 can do. Abubakar is a grand master, he has done it before and he will do it again.

He advised the people of the South-West region to vote en mass for Abubakar in the forthcoming election.

“I will advise my fellow South West people to apply wisdom,” he said.

Ogunwale said that Abubakar’s economic experience would bring down recover the economy and bring down inflation.

“My people of South-West, let us vote for Atiku so that the price of rice will come down to N10,000 as it was before.

“Let us vote Atiku for the price of petrol to go back to N50 per litre and flight ticket from Lagos to Abuja to return to N30,000.

“I urge my people to take my advice and vote for Atiku,” he added. (NAN)