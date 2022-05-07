2023 : Atiku woos Ogun PDP delegates ahead of party primary

Olawale Jokotoye

Former Vice-president Atiku Abubakar on Saturday visited Abeokuta to seek the support of delegates ahead of the May 28 presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku met with PDP leaders, including governorship aspirant, Mr Ladi Adebutu and the state party chairman,Mr Sikirullahi Ogundele, at the state party secretariat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Atiku is one of the PDP presidential aspirants seeking the party’s ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku ,while canvassing the votes of the delegates, said he was better qualified to represent the party and rule the nation based on his experience and maturity

He explained that if voted into power, he would govern Nigeria on a five-point agenda which he listed as unity, security, economy, education and devolution of more resources and powers to the federating units.

“I promise to give every part of this country a sense of belonging as we did in the past.

“When we came to power in 1999, we experienced lack of unity and the first thing we did was to form a government of national unity which engendered the peace we needed for successful governance.

“I am going to tackle insecurity because once you tackle insecurity, there will be peace and when there is peace, you can now begin to implement economic reforms which will create jobs and bring about development.

“I am also going to tackle the issue of decentralisation or rather, devolution of powers to the state and the local governments,” he said.

Atiku recalled that he did not visit Ogun during the 2019 presidential primaries of the PDP because he was angry with members of the party in the state for lack of unity.

“I was angry with you people because you allowed outsiders from the South-West region to manipulate you and dictate the way you ran your affairs.

“As long as there is disunity, you will continue to lose election in Ogun.

“Ogun has provided political leadership for the entire nation several times and you are too politically sophisticated and advanced to allow outsiders to interfere in your affairs

“I am, however, happy because you are now united and I urge you to sustain this unity,”he said.

He said with sustained unity in Ogun PDP,the party woukd take over power from the rulling All Progressive Congress (APC) in this state.

“This will in turn enable you to positively affect lives of the people of this state,” Atiku said.

Speaking earlier, the state Secretary of the party, Mr Sunday Solarin, assured Atiku of a block vote from Ogun delegates during the presidential primary. (NAN)

