2023: Atiku visits Emir of Zazzau

By Mustapha Yauri

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has commenced his campaign tour to Kaduna State with a visit to the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Bamalli.

Abubakar was accompanied by the Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, former governors of Adamawa and Niger States, Messrs Boni Haruna and Babangida Aliyu.

Some serving and former members of the National Assembly, among others, accompanied Abubakar on the royal visit.

While in Kaduna state, Abubakar is billed to visit Kaduna city and Kafanchan as well as attend an interractive session with presidential candidates organised by the Arewa Joint Committee in Kaduna.

Abubakar said the visit to the palace was to pay homage on the first class traditional and seek Bamalli’s blessings on his ambition.

“My visit here is a home coming, but it has been a tradition of our campaign programmes to seek for the blessings, advice and guidance of our royal fathers.

“I’m also here to congratulate and rejoice with you on the conferment of national honour given to you by the president.

“With this visit, we hope to boost and strengthen our campaign activities geared towards national unity and development,” he said.

Earlier, Tambuwal said as the party has commenced its political activities and required blessings from traditional leaders.

“By this, we hope to receive guidance and prayers to enable us succeed in our campaign activities,” said the PDP presidential campaign director-general.

Responding, Bamalli advised politicians to play by the rules of the game and avoid utterance that may jeopardised national unity. (NAN)

