2023: Atiku promises to complete Baro inland sea port in Niger

By Obinna Unaeze

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to complete the Baro inland sea port in Niger.

Abubakar also pledged to tackle insecurity across the country, if elected in the upcoming general elections.

He made the promises on Saturday in Minna, while inaugurating his presidential campaign in the state.

“I promise to tackle insecurity and complete the uncompleted Baro inland sea port in Niger state, if you vote for me in the presidential election,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Baro sea port in Agaie Local Government Area of the state started under the PDP administration of late President Umaru Yar’adua from 2007 to 2010, but has not been completed.

Besides, Abubakar promised to accord priority to federal road infrastructure and education sector of the country, if given the mandate.

Similarly, Sen. Iyorcha Ayu, the PDP National Chairman, urged the people of the state to vote for the party in the polls based on developmental strides of the former PDP governors of the state; late Alhaji Abdulkadir Kure and Dr Babangida Aliyu.

“You have to call the people of Niger state to come out en masse and vote for the PDP because of the massive development you witnessed under past administrations of our party,” he said.

Also, Alhaji Liman Kantigi, the PDP governorship flagbearer in the state, promised to tackle insecurity and give priority to the education sector of the state.

Dr Babangida Aliyu, a former governor of the state, said that a vote for Abubakar in the presidential election is a vote for a better Nigeria..

Aliyu therefore appealed to the people of the state to vote for the PDP in the elections in order to ensure a secured, united and a prosperous Nigeria.

Earlier, Mr Tanko Beji, the state PDP Chairman, assured the party that the people of the state would vote for the PDP in the general elections. (NAN)