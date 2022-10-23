2023: Atiku ‘ll bring on board vast experience, says Majemite

By Deborah Coker

Chief Fred Majemite, a former Governorship Aspirant in Delta, says Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the vast experience to rule the country.

Majemite said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

He expressed confidence in Abubakar’s experience to address some of the challenges facing the country, if elected president come 2023.

He said Abubakar should not been seen only as a Muslim and Fulani from northern part of the country, but as a detribalised Nigerian.

“He is not a fanatic. I can say he is tolerant when it comes to religious matters.

“And this is the kind of person that Nigeria needs. A president who will protect the interest of others. That is what he has above his contemporaries,” he said.

Majemite also commented on the recent statement credited to Atiku during his interactive session at Arewa House Kaduna.

He said though he was not at the function, but he wouldn’t believe the candidate meant it in the context a section of the public and other political parties had interpreted it.

He said that the PDP candidate still remains the man to beat come 2023.

He added that what stands him out is that he is a unifier and bridge builder, saying that as a former vice president, he was able to build bridges.

“His relationship with Nigerians cuts across every part country and sector in the country,” he said.

He added that the PDP is the only party that could rescue Nigeria and that its rescue mission is on course.

He, however, added that whatever crisis the party is having at the moment would be resolved before the 2023 elections.

“There is no party without crisis. But again, the PDP presidential candidate and his running mate are seasoned politicians.

“You can take everything from him, not politics. So the party is doing everything possible to ensure that those who are aggreived are reconciled before the elections.

“Again, the party is supreme, at some points, all our interest will be subsumed for the interest of the party,” Majemite said. (NAN)

