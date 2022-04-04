2023: Atiku becoming president, matter of time – Fintiri

By Ibrahim Kado

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa says it is a matter of time for former vice president Atiku Abubakar to become the country’s number one citizen.

Fintiri expressed optimism that Atiku is just one step away from emerging as president.

He stated this while fielding questions from newsmen in Yola on Monday.

He said Atiku got the ticket in 2019 and would get it again in 2023, considering his experience and the calibre of people supporting him.

“I think he will be there, In-shaa Allah. It is a matter of time and one step.

“Politics is local, whether you are aspiring for the smallest or the highest position, you must have the base, which is home.

“This, we have provided for our leader, the former Vice President in his aspiration for the presidency of Nigeria for the 2023 general elections,” he said.

Fintiri said that Atiku has the experience and if he emerged as president, he would close the gaps of the challenges in the country.

“He has the experience, he understands the dynamics of this country and I believe he would be able to close the gap, bring us together and that will solve part of the security challenges in the country,” said the governo. (NAN)

