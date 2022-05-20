2023: Atiku Abubakar lauds BASG for massive support for PDP

By Olaide Ayinde

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Friday lauded the people of Bauchi State for their support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Abubakar stated this in Bauchi when he met with the party delegates at the state Government House to solicit their support in the forthcoming party’s primaries.

Abubakar, who said he was not in the state to campaign or make noise, also appreciated the state government and the PDP for the warm reception accorded him.

“I thank the governor for the honour done to me by sending a government delegation led by the deputy governor, the secretary to the state government and very many senior government officials to receive me.

“I’m extremely grateful for the kind gesture.

“I also thank the people of Bauchi for the support they gave us in the 2018 primaries in Portharcourt and also the general elections which resulted in our winning in Bauchi state during the gubernatorial elections,” he said

The former Vice President, however, appealed for continued cooperation between the PDP and the good people of Bauchi state.

Responding, the Chairman, PDP in Bauchi State, Alhaji Hamza Akuyam, said out of all the presidential aspirants that visited the state to meet with the party’s delegates, none was received in the way and manner Abubakar was received.

“Since it was an instruction from the governor that we receive him (Atiku) in the government house, we will give him all what we are going to give to the governor himself,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state governor, who is also a presidential hopeful of the PDP, was not in the state when Abubakar visited to meet with the delegates.

(NAN)

