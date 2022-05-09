2023: Arewa Community in Lagos pledges support for Tinubu

The Arewa Community within All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos has pledged support for the presidential ambition of a former Governor of Lagos, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

Chairman of the group, Alhaji Salisu Damdama, gave the pledge during a courtesy visit to the Sarkin Fulani of Lagos, Alhaji Mohammed Bambado, on Monday.

Damdama said that Tinubu had the best credentials to fly the APC presidential ticket, adding that the group was ready to support his ambition, if he was given the ticket.

“Tinubu’s experience is noteworthy, both as a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and as the governor of Lagos, where he held sway as an accomplished leader for eight unforgettable years.

“It is as a result of Asiwaju’s immense track record and values as a promoter of men that we have decided to endorse his presidential ambition,” he said.

Damdama urged all well-meaning Arewa sons and daughters to throw their weight behind the former Lagos governor, stressing that he was the best choice coming from the South-Western zone to aspire for the presidency.

He urged members of Arewa community in Lagos and other parts of the country to collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs) so that they could come out in their numbers to support Tinubu to become the next president.

The chairman said that his message for his people was to come together to embrace peace and unity across the country.

Damdama said that the group was presently sensitising its members people on the need to collect their PVCs before the 2023 general elections.

He said that the purpose of the visit was to pay homage to the Sarkin Fulani of Lagos and other leaders and elders of Arewa community, saying that this had been the tradition, especially after Sallah periods.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group also paid a visit to Sarkin Hausawa of Agege, Alhaji Mohammed DogonKada. (NAN)

