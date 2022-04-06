2023: APGA will liberate Abia from “marauding leaders – Chair

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Abia Chapter, is in the process of naming its flag bearer for the 2023 gubernatorial poll.

The party said the flag bearer would liberate the state from those it described as “marauding leaders“.

The Abia APGA Chairman, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba on Wednesday.

Ehiemere said the Abia APGA flag bearer would be “the state’s biblical David” to deliver it from the hands of marauding People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We have always been saying it that APGA will occupy Abia Government House but now is the appointed time.

“The appointed time of APGA in Abia is now and APGA in 2023 is on a divine journey to fulfill a divine purpose and nobody can stop it because the hand of God is in it to liberate Abia.

“What is happening in Abia now shows that God is involved and He wants to bring a change of leadership in Abia.

“The PDP and APC have enslaved this state and have been the taskmasters of Abia People, but the hand of the Lord has come to dislodge them and they are being dislodged already.

“Their structures, if you observe it today, have cracks here and there,” he said.

Ehiemere said that PDP and APC were one, hence Nigerians should be careful not to be misled in 2023 into chosing wrong persons seeking power for the wrong motive.

He said that the party was ready to receive the crowd that were coming into APGA, adding that it was an unstoppable movement that would usher Abia into its “Promised Land“.

He explained that Abia’s David would soon emerge, hence Abia people should be ready and watchful.

“Abia people should be ready and should be watchful so as not to sell their birthright for a mere porridge.

“We are aware of the great expectations of our people in APGA to cause a change in Abia like it did in Anambra and we are ready and well prepared,” he said.

Ehiemere said that Soludo was interested in helping APGA take over the Government House in Abia and in the whole of South-East.

He, however, noted that Soludo as an APGA governor would do his part while God would also do his own part, with a big chunk of the work left for Abia people desiring change to finish.

The party chieftain urged Abia residents to get their PVCs which, he said, was a change instrument to enable the change they desired in Abia. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

