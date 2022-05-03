2023: APGA presidential aspirant woos Ohanaeze Ndigbo, vows to tackle insecurity

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Prof. Peter Umeadi, a presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), on Tuesday solicited the support of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to actualise the Igbo presidency project.

Umeadi, a former Chief Judge of Anambra, made the call while addressing the Executive Committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Anambra Chapter and Chairmen of APGA in the 21 local government areas, in Awka.

He described himself as the best candidate to win the 2023 presidential election for the party.

Umeadi added that he had the initiative and capacity to reposition Nigeria in four years, if elected.

According to him, he is qualified to participate at the APGA presidential primaries slated for June 1, as he has been screened and cleared to run for the office of the president.

“I’m here to inform you as critical stakeholders and solicit your support as I aspire to become the next president of Nigeria.

“It is not possible for us to achieve economic, educational, scientific, sporting or sufficiency breakthrough when we are hungry, insecure and unstable.

“Nigerians are traumatised on daily basis from wanton killings. We know that insecurity, among other fall out have driven our people away from the farms, creating artificial scarcity of food and earning power.

“Therefore, Nigeria requires change which only good leadership can provide. We need to change the way we think so we can change the way we do things. If I get the ticket of APGA, then, we stand a good chance to win the presidential election in 2023.

“If I win the presidential election, I pledge to administer Nigeria with firmness and fairness and reposition our country to the path of progress, harmony and prosperity for all,” he said.

Umeadi urged Ohanaeze Ndigbo to engage in vigorous voter education to ensure that all eligible voters who were 18 years and above register to vote and obtain their permanent voters cards (PVCs).

“We should canvass and sustain free and fair elections. Let only valid votes count. Validity of votes permeate capacity to vote down to announcement of correct results.

“I hope Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide will remember that it has a duty to engage in vigorous voter education to encourage citizens to get their PVCs and actually vote on election days,” he said.

Also speaking, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, Vice President, Ohaneze Ndigbo, urged every Nigerian to key into the Igbo presidency project, saying time has come for the country to produce its next president from the Southeast.

“Let us mobilise ourselves as Igbos across the country, ensure we get our PVCs and vote on election day. We are popular by our votes,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Obi Udodeme, President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Anambra, also said it was the turn of the Southeast to produce the next president of Nigeria.

“We are happy that you recognise our role in this Igbo presidency project. You are very qualified to contest and become the next president and we pray that God grants you victory,” he said.

Udodeme said that on Thursday, APGA members would converge in Enugu for a meeting where they would tell the world how prepared they are to produce the next president in 2023. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

