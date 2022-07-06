2023: APGA has no faction says Publicity Secretary

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr Tex Okechukwu, has said that the party has no faction except for some intruders that target to destabilize the party.

Okechukwu stated this while addressing journalists in Onitsha on Wednesday.

According to him, clearly, early APGA has no faction, Dr Victor Oye is the only authentic National Chairman of the Party.

“Any other person or group of people and their cohorts are intruders whose aim is to destabilize the party ahead of the forthcoming elections.

“I want to emphasize that APGA is the only political party in Nigeria with good intentions for the people and has the best presidential candidate with best and verifiable antecedents,” he said.

He expressed optimism that with the APGA structures scattered all over the country that definitely its presidential candidate would clinch the presidential seat come the 2023 general election.

He urged the people to ensure they acquire their voters card that would enable them to vote APGA as the party for the mass movement.

He stressed that Gov. Charles Soludo has started to better the welfare of the people in the state.

He described governor’s 100 days in office as a good omen going by his achievements within the period under review and pleaded for support from the people to enable him to take them to the next level.

He expressed satisfaction with the APGA awareness in the country hinting that all the party candidates for the coming election were equal to the task as they were elected by the majority of the people in the various state primary elections. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

