2023: APGA conducts fresh primary election, elects Eleje for Ebonyi South senatorial seat

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Ebonyi chapter has conducted fresh primary election for the replacement of Mrs Blessing Egbed, who withdrew from the race for Ebonyi South senatorial seat in 2023 polls.

Egbed is now replaced by Mr Ifeanyi Eleje, who is currently the President, Government Secondary School, Afikpo, Old Boys Association Worldwide.

The News Agency pd Nigeria (NAN) reports that Egbed, who was elected candidate for the position earlier on May, voluntarily withdrew from the race in the party.

“My withdrawal from the race was to enable the party to balance the power equation to accommodate other parts of the state to ensure victory at the polls,” Egbed said.

Mr Benard Odoh, APGA Gubernatorial candidate in the state, while addressing newsmen described the new primary election as a welcome development in the efforts to move the party forward in Ebonyi.

“The conduct has gone smoothly, no cumbersome process because we were not in contention but for replacement. Somebody has withdrawn and somebody is being replaced.

“We have two other persons who have also withdrawn and two people, who will replace them but we will respect their privacy at the edge and allow the party to do the needful.

“The key most important is that we have successively received the letters of those who have withdrawn and the party will be communicated accordingly.

The State Chairman of the party, Mr Ricky Okorouka, said the primary election was a directive from the superior authorities from the party and INEC.

Okorouka hailed the conduct and urged party faithful to uphold the principles and ideology of APGA to win all positions in 2023..

Eleje, also commended the leadership of the party and expressed happiness for choosing him for the replacement for the zone. (NAN)

