2023: APGA adopts ex military officer as governorship candidate in Plateau 

By Polycarp Auta

The Plateau Chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has adopted Mr Samuel Abashe, a retired military officer, as it governorship candidate for the forthcoming general elections in the state.



Speaking at the event on Sunday in Jos, Mr Ibrahim Danjuma, the Chairman of the party in the state, said that the adoption is in line with the electoral guidelines provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



He explained that the decision to adopt Abashe as its candidate was reached by delegates of the party across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.



The chairman added that the decision to affirm the candidate would reduce rancour within the party and make it ready to win the election in 2023.



”Today, APGA in Plateau has adopted Mr Samuel Abashe as its governorship candidate for the forthcoming general elections in the state.



”This decision is in line with the electoral guidelines provided by INEC.



”The delegates of our party from the various local government areas are all gathered here to affirm Abashe as the candidate of the party.



”This is also done in line with philosophy of our party; a philosophy that is admired by all Nigerians,” he said.



Danjuma explained that with the adoption, the party would soon commence its campaigns across the state in order to market its candidate to the people of Plateau.



Responding, Abashe, also a retired staff of the United Nations, thanked the leadership of the party for finding him worthy to fly its governorship flag in the state.



Abashe, 61, promised to provide the kind of leadership that would place the state on the path of steady growth and development.



”APGA is the alternative that Plateau people have been yearning for, and I promise that when I become the governor I will provide the kind of governance that the people desire,” he said.



The candidate promised to unite the people, tackle insecurity, priotise education, agriculture, healthcare services, among others, if elected. (NAN)

