2023: APC’s failure will give PDP automatic return to power – Nnamani

Former Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, Dr Chimoroke Nnamani took stock of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration since 2015 and submitted that the abysmal performance of the ruling party is enough to pass a vote of no confidence in them and asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take a bow and return to government in 2023.

“If we were under a parliamentary system of government, the APC would have received a vote of no confidence and be sacked for non performance while the PDP should take a bow and be elected to govern Nigeria”, Senator Nnamani stated.

He listed ceaseless amount of loans, rising unemployment, skyrocketed foreign exchange rates, inflation, insecurity, labour unrest, lack of infrastructure and resort to blame game; the trade mark of APC that have brought the nation’s economy to its knees.

Answering questions from Arise Television on its news night programme anchored from Abuja on Sunday night, the former governor who is in the frontline of those being mentioned as possible running mate to PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar for 2023 said the PDP should braze up to the challenges to save and rescue Nigeria in 2023.

Senator Nnamani lamented that successive administrations at the centre have ignored and jettisoned power equation which traditionally recognized the South East Zone as one of the legs of the tripod in the power equation of the country.

He expressed concern that the continued neglect of the South East Zone in the power equation was sending wrong signals that the region is unwanted in the Nigerian Union.

He went down memory lane on the power equation in Nigeria and pointed out that “since Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (Rtd) was eased out of number two position under Military President Ibrahim Babangida, no South Easterner has been considered for either the President or Vice President.

“This is the dilemma of the Igbo man. We have been shortchanged in the leadership of Nigeria. This is not the nation our progenitors negotiated for. It is against the spirit of a Nigerian union where tribes and tongues may differ but in brotherhood we stand”.

The former Governor lamented that the Igbo in spite of their spread across the length and breadth of Nigeria and beyond are now pseudo minority on account of the tragic circumstances including but not limited to military incursion into government.

Senator Nnamani quarried, “How can we (Ndigbo) be proud to belong to a Union where we cannot aspire or be considered for top positions.

”If 2023 passes without the South East being accommodated in the power arrangements, we would have to wait for the next 16 years and will be out of power reckoning for 40 years from 1999.”

He said the PDP has a window of opportunity to correct the imbalance against the South East affirming that the zone has kept a clean slate and maintained political fidelity since 1999.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

