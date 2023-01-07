2023: APC’ll resoundingly win gubernatorial election in Sokoto State — Yusha’u Kebbe

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Abuja, Jan. 7, 2023 (NAN) A chieftain of the APC in Sokoto State, Alhaji Yasha’u Kebbe says it will resoundingly win the March 11 governorship election in the state.

Kebbe made the assertion in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

“So, I believe that come election day, the people of the state are going to be shocked with the result that is going to come out,”he said.

Kebbe recalled that the incumbent Governor, Aminu Tambuwal had struggled to win reelection with only a paltry 342 votes during the rerun gubernatorial poll in 2019.

He said: “That figure tells us that at least half of the electorate in Sokoto State had since then rejected the governor and his administration.

“From 2019 to date, from feelers available to us, more people had rejected this government than they did in 2019.”

“So, come the election day on March 11, by the special grace of the Almighty Allah, Ahmad Aliyu, the APC flag bearer will win the election.”

Kebbe averred that PDP in Sokoto State had helped the APC by its alleged poor performance, adding, ‘”the infrastructure development do not tally with the humongous amount of resources that had accrued to the state government from 2015 to date.”

According to him, the dismal performance of the PDP-led administration in the state is not acceptable to the electorate, adding, “the people will not allow the ugly trend to continue.”

Kebbe sequel to this scenario, the people of the state have only two viable alternatives which are the APC and its gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu-Sokoto.

He also opined that another factor that will work against the PDP in the state was the nomination of a person whom he described as a “lackey”, the former SSG, Alhaji Saidu Umar.

According to Kebbe, Umar must get the share of whatever credit or blame that the administration of Tambuwal gets.

The APC chieftain also said that Tamhuwal wanted to entrone Umar, adding, “he wants to get a successor he can be remote controlling behind the scene.”

Kebbe stated that Aliyu-Sokoto had been formidably groomed by the APC leader and former Governor of the state, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, who he described as a “tactical leader.”

He said:” Without fear of contradiction, there is no any politician in Sokoto State who can rival Wamakko in terms of his experience at the highest levels of government and govornance since 2019.”

Kebbe said that Wamakko was always thinking of how to improve the living standard of the people of the state and building a legacy of good governance.

While describing him as a pious core philanthropist, Kebbe added,”so, for me and all those who follow me, we have decided that we will continue to follow him in all his political endeavours now and forever by the grace of the Almighty Allah,” (NAN)