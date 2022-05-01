2023: APC working toward reclaiming Oyo from PDP- Omodewu

By Akeem Abas

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State says it is seriously working toward reclaiming the state from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Its Chairman, Mr Isaac Omodewu, made this known while receiving scores of defectors from the PDP, African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Accord Party on Saturday to his party.

Omodewu said that the party had gained more from the defection than its lost to PDP.

He said the defectors were the first batch, adding that more batches were still coming to join APC, especially from the Labour Party.

“They signed one player, we signed more than 20 players. It is a game. We are working seriously and we are taking that government back.

“A time is coming that we shall also sign Seyi Makinde to APC. This is a manifestation of what APC is doing underneath. We are winning,” the chairman said.

In his remarks, Sen. Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo Central), said that more defectors would still join APC from other political parties.

According to him, there are still more coming. We just want to stagger it. Look at the quality players we are bringing into the team.

“They are real politicians. They are winners. They are not used to losing. These are politicians we have brought into the fold. So, we are very happy,” he said.

Folarin, who is an APC governorship aspirant, said that the turnout at the defection was impressive in spite of the ongoing Ramadan fasting.

“I also want to make a point that in APC today, when you join, you have equally rights and privileges with everyone.

“So, that is an attraction for them to come. So, there are more coming. These people will guarantee us victory,” he said.

Commenting, one of the defectors, Rep. Ajibola Muraina (APC-Ibarapa Central/North Federal Constituency), said that he would bring his experience and electoral value to bear in the new party.

“I was the coordinator that re-arranged PDP from 2016-2018 in Oyo State before we took power from APC.

“I am bringing back that experience as the third term member of the House of Representatives and will also use my electoral value and all God has given me to support APC to grow,” he said.

Also, Chief Remi Oseni, another defector, who was the Governorship aspirant of ADC in the 2019 general election, said he was part of those who rallied support for Makinde in 2018.

“In 2018, we were the ones that came together and rallied support for Makinde. God answered our prayers in 2019 and he won the governorship election.

“The administration was inaugurated, but we have had reasons to leave our parties for APC. I am saying it openly that comes 2023, APC will win in this state,” he said.

Other defectors include Chief Michael Adegbite, former PDP State Chairman; Mr Wasiu Emiola, former PDP State Secretary and Asiwaju Adekola Adeoye, the immediate past PDP Youths Leader and Mr Yemi Aderibigbe, a former Special Adviser to Makinde.

