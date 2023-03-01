2023: APC wins Niger, Benue, Kogi; PDP A/Ibom, Sokoto; LP – FCT, Abia, Edo

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has emerged winner of Saturday’s election in Niger by scoring 375,183 votes from the 778,668 valid votes cast in the state.

The State Collation Officer for Presidential Election (SCOPE) , Prof. Clement Alawa, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC) Academic, University of Abuja, disclosed this while presenting the state results at the National Collation Centre in Abuja on Tuesday.

Alawa also disclosed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, polled 284,898 votes, while Peter Obi of Labour Party scored 80,452 votes.

He also said that the Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) clinched 21,836 votes.

Presenting the results, Alawa said the APC polled 375,183 votes out of the 813,355 votes cast in the state.

He said that the PDP scored 284,898 votes, LP 80,452 votes and NNPP 21,836 votes.

For Benue, the SCOPE, Prof Samuel Kuta, the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, APC also won with 310,468 votes from 797,762 total votes cast.

Kuta said that the LP scored 308,372 votes and PDP 130,081 votes, NNPP scored 4,740 votes, while the number of accredited voters was 804,189.

The LP, however, won the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with 281,717 votes, APC 90,902 votes, PDP 74,194 votes and NNPP 4,517 votes.

The SCOPE for FCT, Prof. Olayemi Akinwunmi of Federal University of Lokoja, said of the 460,071 valid votes in the territory, Accord polled 490 votes, AA 506 votes, AAC 215 votes, ADC 768 votes and ADP 585 votes.

He added that APGA scored 1,362 votes, APM 297 votes, APP 146 votes and BP 748 votes.

According to the presentation by the SCOPE for Akwa Ibom, Prof. Emmanuel Adigo, the VC of Nigeria Maritime University, Akwa-Ibom, PDP polled 214,012 votes to win the state.

Adigo said that APC came second with 160,620 votes, followed by LP with 132,683 votes and NNPP with 7,797 votes .

He also listed scores by other parties to include Accord 860 votes, AA 289 votes, AAC 626 votes, ADC 2,265 votes, ADP 811 votes, APGA 783 votes and APM 599 votes.

For Edo, the LP won with 331,163 votes, while APC came second with 144,471 votes and the PDP came third with 89,585.

According to the Edo SCOPE, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, who is the V-C of University of Uyo, the NNPP scored 2,743 votes out of 600,395 total votes cast.

Ndaeyo also listed NRM votes as 393, PRP 216, SDP 296, YPP -406 and ZLP 4,082 votes.

The LP also won Abia State with 327,095 votes out of the total valid votes of 370,037 while PDP came second with 22,676 votes.

The Abia SCOPE, Prof. Abel Ezeoha of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo (FUNAI), said that the PDP scored 22,676 votes, APC 8,914 votes, APGA 3,943 votes, APGA 3,943 votes, APM 608 votes, YPP 1,861 votes and ZLP 1,039 votes.

Also the APC won Kogi with 240,751 votes out of the 476,038 total votes cast in the state.

The state SCOPE, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, who is the V-C University of Ilorin, said the PDP scored 145,104 votes while NNPP polled 54,238 votes and LP 56,217 votes.

In Kebbi State, the SCOPE, Prof. Yusuf Sa’idu, Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, said that the PDP won with 288,175 votes, followed by APC with 248,088 votes.

Saidu said that the LP also polled 10,682 votes followed by NNPP with 5,038 votes out of the 559,522 total valid votes.

Similarly, in Kano the Presidential Candidate of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso won with 997,279 votes, followed by APC with 517,341 votes and PDP 132,716 votes.

The Kano State SCOPE, Lawal Suleiman, also said that the LP polled 28,513 votes, APM 3,170 votes, YPP 9,729 votes and ZLP 1,790 votes.

The Zamfara SCOPE, Prof. Kashim Shehu, also declared that the APC won the state with 298,396 votes while PDP scored 193,978 votes.

Shehu, the Deputy Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, said that of the total votes cast of 519,451, NNPP got 4,044 votes while LP had 1,660 votes.

Also PDP won Sokoto State with 288,679 votes with close marking from the APC, scoring 285,444 votes.

The SCOPE, Prof. Kabiru Bala, who is the V-C Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, said that the LP has 6,568 votes while NNPP secured 1,300 votes of the total valid votes of 586,875 in the state. (NAN)