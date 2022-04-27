2023: APC will take over 6 states in South-South Nigeria – Giadom

The National Vice Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), South-South, Victor Giadom, has said that with the success of its just-concluded National Convention, the party has been repositioned to take over the six states of the region in 2023.

He spoke to journalists on Wednesday, after he led a delegation of APC South-South Zone on a courtesy visit to the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, at the National Assembly, Abuja.

Giadom said that the APC is determined and “has what it takes to take over the governance of the region after the 2023 general elections.”

He noted that the party had learnt from its mistakes that led to two states – Bayelsa and Edo – being reclaimed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noting that such would not repeat itself.

Giadom said: “We are here to ensure that we work in synergy, unity and purposefulness so that we can win the rest of the states in the South-South, come 2023.

“You know that we lost Bayelsa for what I will call little mistake; you know that for internal disagreement, we lost Edo. That is not to mean that APC is not strong in the South-South. We are going to test our popularity in 2023.

“We will ensure that we work together, bring victory to the entire South-South zone of this party and bring back APC in the six states of the zone.”

He explained that the success of the National Convention had brought an end to all insinuations about crisis in the ruling party.

Giadom applauded Omo-Agege for his support to zonal leaders at the just-concluded convention.

“We have come to have a meeting with our leader and a proud son of the South-South who has done so well for this country; to thank him for the support he gave to all of us in the just-concluded National Convention.

“We visited him to also solicit his usual support to reposition the party in the zone so that we can ensure victory in 2023.

“You know that it is our responsibility to ensure that we drive the party to success and claim the six states in the South-South,” he said. (NAN)

