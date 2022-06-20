2023: APC will take Enugu State to new level if elected —Chairman

The Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will take the state to a new level of socio-economic development if elected into office in 2023.

Chief Ugochukwu Agballa, the state APC chairman, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Enugu.

He said that this would be done by providing an alternative political platform for residents, adding that under his leadership, the party would take over the government through the electoral process.

Agballa said the party was already offering constructive opposition to the incumbent government to project APC as a credible alternative to “the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) 22-year-long mistakes.”

He called on residents of the state who were yet to register or apply for transfer of voter’s card to take the advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration to do so.

“Our vote is the only weapon we have against bad governance and political tyranny.

“The leadership in its determination to re-energise all organs of the party has directed the compulsory holding of monthly meetings by wards, local government and zonal organs of the party.

“The State Working Committee and State Executive Committee will also meet regularly.

“The party directed the ward, local government and zonal leadership of the party to establish offices at strategic locations and conspicuously mount the party’s flags on highways and major roads,’ Agballa added. (NAN)

