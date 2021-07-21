2023: APC will soon pick consensus presidential candidate – Scribe

July 21, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



The All Congress () has  said that at the appropriate will up with a consensus and agreeable that will fly its flag in 2023.

. John Akpanudoehede, National , Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), stated this in a issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

The was in reaction to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recent allegation that Muhammadu Buhari had a self-succession plan.

The , however, stressed party would not allow individual ambitions to derail the Buhari administration, ahead of the 2023 presidential poll.

He said unlike the opposition PDP, the APC was a disciplined party, noting former was just been haunted by its past.

Akpanudoedehe  recalled the third term agenda of the PDP while was in power, pointing APC would surprise with the outcome of its planned congresses scheduled to commence on July 31.

“After our congresses and the National Convention we will shock (PDP) by bringing a consensus and an agreeable candidate that will fly the flag of the party 2023.

“APC has no third term agenda like PDP. What we are doing now is to stabilise the party and not allow individual ambitions to derail Buhari’s administration ,” he said. (NAN)

