2023: APC will record overwhelming victory in Zamfara, Yari boasts November 17, 2022 Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics 0 Former governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar of Zamfara state has expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress APC will have an unchallenged, overwhelming and clear win over all opposition parties in Zamfara in the coming 2023 general elections.According to a statement signed by Yusuf Idris Gusau, APC Publicity Secretary, Zamfara State, Yari made the proclamation Thursday, at his Talata Mafara residence while addressing stakeholders of the party drawn from Gummi, Bukkuyum and Anka local government areas.He said this is because the APC has continued to receive more new entrants from the opposition parties especially the major opposition PDP in the state.He said since politics is about number, the APC will undoubtedly beat all the other parties at the polls.Yari, also the former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum pointed out that even at the national level, the APC has done well enough that Nigerians are now clamouring for its continuation through Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next president and urged Nigerians to fully support the Tinubu/Shattima presidency project so that they can continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy.Chairmen of the participating local government areas of Gummi, Bukkuyum and Anka commended the host former governor for ensuring the continued existence of peace and unity in the state especially among the political class.They also promised to follow-up on the electorate throughout their areas to mobilize support for the APC that will culminate into its full success in the coming elections.Also while speaking, State APC Chairman, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani represented by the party's Vice Chairman, Damri said the party has remained strongly rooted in the state which has been helping the leadership in running the party with ease.He however stressed that the party which has taken discipline and respect to constituted authority as its watchwords will not condone any misgivings from the members.Earlier, former chairman of the party, Hon Lawal Liman Gabdon Kaura while welcoming the stakeholders said such meetings were convened to sensitize them on the best ways that will make the APC greater especially with the coming elections in sight.He urged them to feel free and contribute towards achieving the set objective.