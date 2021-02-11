The Taraba chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is planning to win the governorship and other positions in the state in the 2023 general elections.

The Caretaker Chairman of the party, Alhaji Ibrahim El-Sudi, disclosed this in Jalingo on Thursday while declaring open a two-day training programme for local government supervisors to monitor the membership registration/re-validation of the party.

El-Sudi said that the party had learned from it’s past mistakes and was now positioned to take over from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), come 2023.

El-Sudi said that two supervisors from each of the 16 local government areas in the state were to participate in the training as the party prepared to reach out to its members in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

“Today’s exercise is very important because it is a key component of our preparations to take over the state come 2023.We have learnt our lessons and we are positioned to claim the state unfailingly.

“This is a collective resolve and we must make sure that internally, we do the right things all the way.

“First of all, we must allow all our members to revalidate their membership based on the guidelines given by our party.

“We have to give room for thousands who are yearning to join the party to come in.

The Chairman, Taraba State Registration Committee, Alhaji Waziri Umar, in his remarks, assured the party’s faithful that his committee would be meticulous in its assignment and urged them to give maximum cooperation so that the process would yield the desired results. (NAN)