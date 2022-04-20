2023: APC to commence sale of forms to aspirants April 23

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is to commence the sales of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to aspirants in the forthcoming 2023 general election on Saturday.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka, announced this on Wednesday, in Abuja at the end of the party’s 11th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC NEC is its highest decision making organ.

Morka said that the party’s Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for 2023 presidential and governorship aspirants would be sold at N100 million and N50 million respectively.

According to him, aspirants for senatorial positions would pay N20 million for the forms, House of Representatives, N10 million and House of Assembly aspirants N2 million.

He said the party’s NEC had approved May 30 and June 1, for its special convention for its 2023 presidential primary election and May 18 for its governorship primary.

He said that forms for the party’s female aspirants and persons with disability would be free for any elective positions in the coming 2023 general elections.

The APC scribe added that youth between the age of 25- 40 years would have to purchase the forms at a discount of 50 per cent.

Earlier at the meeting, the APC NEC transferred its powers to the Sen. Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) for the next 90 days.

According to Sen. Iyiola Omisore, the party’s National Secretary, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan moved the motion for the transfer of power which was seconded by Gov. Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State.

With this development, the APC NWC would henceforth take decisions that might require the intervention of the party’s NEC.

The APC National Chairman had in his opening remarks accused some present and past governors of the party of working at cross purpose to cause disunity among the party’s rank and file.

He maintained that state governors were leaders of the party in their respective states, adding that the APC Constitution does not make provision for dual leadership in the states.

Adamu, also a former governor of Nasarawa State, said the party’s former state governors were leaders in their own rights, adding that the incumbent governors should accord them all the necessary respect.

He added that the party’s NEC and its NWC had passed a vote of confidence on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

He advised party members to embrace unity, saying it was critical if the party must continue in its winning ways in 2023 and beyond. (NAN)

