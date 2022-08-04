2023: APC targets 25m PWD votes for Tinubu/ Shettima Presidency

..Releases communique

Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled plans to attract over 25 million votes from Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) for the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima presidential ticket; Governorship as well as National and State Assembly candidates of the Party.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the APC National Leader, Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), Hon. Tolu Bankole at the maiden APC PWDs National Summit he convened for the Party’s State and Zonal Leaders which held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

“Over 25 million votes from PWDs are waiting to change the 2023 general elections narratives and we have resolved to set up all inclusive PWDs campaign structure to the polling units level, to work for the victory of our presidential ticket; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima; our Governors and other candidates of our party… Today, we shall agree on the modalities for our PWDs Campaign Council for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Shettima 2028, to ensure victory, knowing that APC is for Nigerians and Nigerians are for APC. ” Bankole stated in his address at the summit.

While Bankole thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, for assenting to the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Bill, he appealed to state Governors to domesticated the Act. He also called on the President to appoint a PWD as a Minister.

“Like Oliver Twist, we call on our dearest President to complete his love for PWDs by appointing a PWD as a Minister in his cabinet to finally put a nail on the coffin of discrimination, stigmatisation and rejection of PWDs in Nigeria.” He said.

The APC PWDs National Leader stated that the current challenges in the country cannot overshadow the infrastructural accomplishments of the President Buhari government.

“Despite our current challenges, Nigeria’s giant infrastructural revolution under the government of President Buhari is incomparable. The drums of dooms and wars because of insecurity must stop. Let us give peace a chance by working for the peace and stability of Nigeria irrespective of religion, tribe or ethnicity.

“Let’s talk peace; work for peace; let’s embrace peace; let’s work for a united and prosperous Nigeria for Nigerians. Nigeria’s security is the collective responsibility of all Nigerians. If you see something please say something, that is the key to lasting peace in Nigeria. Enough is enough, this beat of war must stop, we in the PWDs community will not dance to it.” Bankole said.

Attendees at the maiden APC PWDs National Summit for State and Zonal Leaders, included the APC Deputy National Organizing Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru; Deputy National Financial Secretary, Hon. Hamma-Adama Ali Kumo; former member, House of Representatives, Abass Braimah, among others.

COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE END OF THE MAIDEN APC PWDS NATIONAL SUMMIT FOR STATE, ZONAL LEADERS AND THE NATIONAL LEADER. ABUJA. TODAY AUGUST 4TH, 2022.

This National Summit which is a platform to amplify the need for fair and equitable inclusion of PWDs in all the 36 states of the federation including the FCT after extensive deliberations resolved as follows:

First, we appreciated the special place our hero, President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR played to ensure that PWDs gain its prominent status as guaranteed in the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018 when he signed the law. The PWDs reckoned that the president’s infrastructural revolution in the country is historic and history will be kind to him.

We promise the unalloyed support and solidarity of all clusters of PWDs in Nigeria and diaspora.

Like Oliver Twist, we call on our dearest President to complete his love for PWDs by appointing PWDs as Minister, members of federal boards and parastatals in his cabinet to finally put a nail on the coffin of discrimination, stigmatisation and rejection of PWDs in Nigeria.

We registered our gratitude to The National Chairman of our great party, APC, His Excellency, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the entire NWC members for demonstrable inclusive ideals.

Also, we emphasized that Nigerians must understand that disability is never by choice, and nobody is immuned. We are PWDs either by birth, negligence by our parents and guardians, accidents, war, age, disease and epidemic.

The Summit passionately appealed to the conscience of state Governors who have not domesticated the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018 to bequeath an enduring legacy to to the PWDs community.

Moreso, we appeal to our Governors, who are the leaders of the party to give PWDs leaders in the Zones and States listening ears in order to fulfill their mandates of political, economic and social inclusion of PWDs in APC.

With 25 million votes from PWDs, we resolved to set up all inclusive PWDs campaign structure to the polling units level, to work for the victory of our presidential ticket; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima; our Governors and other candidates of our party.

To achieve this, we ask that PWDs must be involved in all the campaign structures of the party at the national and various states by setting up PWDs directorate to accommodate the peculiarities of the PWD community.

We agree to set-up PWDs Campaign Council for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Shettima 2023 immediately, to ensure victory, knowing that APC is for Nigerians and Nigerians are for APC.

Equally, the Summit resolved to write to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to know the correct data of PWDs voters. We ask INEC to extend the continuous voters registration exercise to prevent the disenfranchisement of eligible PWDs voters.

On insecurity in Nigeria, we reject the drums of dooms and wars by merchants of instability. Nigeria’s security is the collective responsibility of all Nigerians. Enough is enough, this beat of war must stop, we in the PWDs community will not dance to it.

This National Summit charged all PWDs leaders to carry along women and children as a matter of priority. To achieve this, we shall create a directorate for women/children with disabilities to give them a sense of belonging.

Lack of finances to oil the activities of PWDs at the state/zonal/national levels was identified while urging the party’s hierarchy at the national and states to support PWDs with mobility to achieve the daunting task ahead of campaigns.

The Summit noted that the National Disabilities Commission have done so much for the PWDs community and those of us in the APC are willing partners of the Commission to reach more PWDs in Nigeria.

Finally, the Summit unanimously celebrated the progressive, inclusive giant strides of the National Leader, Hon Tolu Bankole and endorse his dogged and sterling leadership since assuming office.

We resolved to stand by his leadership and appealed to all leaders to shun anti-party activities

The communique was adopted by Hon. Isah Umar Aliyu (APC, State Leader, PWDs, Niger state) and seconded by Hon Nafiu Lukman (APC, State Leader, PWDs, Osun state).

SIGNED:

Hon. ‘Tolu Bankole, (APC, National Leader, PWDs) Hon. Mohammed Abba Isa, (APC, Zonal Leader, PWDs, North East) Hon. Audu Lazarus Loho, (APC, Zonal Leader, PWDs, North Central) Dr. Nwachukwu Stanley, (APC, Zonal Leader, PWDs, South East). Hon. M. Lawal Na-Rogo, (APC, Zonal Leader, PWDs, North West) Hon. Nafiu Lukman (APC, State Leader, PWDs, Osun state) Chief Muse Jimoh (APC, State Leader, PWDs, Oyo state) Chief Israel Akiode (APC, State Leader, PWDs, Lagos state) Chief Osundara Ajibade Tope (APC, State Leader, PWDs, Ekiti state) Com. Abiola Abiodun Hon Nafiu Lukman (APC, State Leader, PWDs, Ondo state) Com. Odila Divine Favour Hon Nafiu Lukman (APC, State Leader, PWDs, Rivers state) Hon. Livinus Ebingha (APC, State Leader, PWDs, Cross Rivers state) Hon. Austin Jonah (APC, State Leader, PWDs, Bayelsa state) Elder Prince Enetak Okon Bassey (APC, State Leader, PWDs, Akwa Ibom state) Hon. Okorefe Mudiaga (APC, State Leader, PWDs, Delta state) Ngochukwu (APC, State Leader, PWDs, Abia state) Hon. Jones Osubngho (APC, State Ebonyi state) Hon. Anoliefo Samuel (APC, State Leader, PWDs, Anambra state) Mr. Ifudu Ikechukwu (APC, State Leader, PWDs, Enugu state) Hon. Dr Samuelson Emehibe (APC, State Leader, PWDs, Imo state) Alhaji Yakubu Ajiji (APC, State Leader, PWDs, Plateau state) Isah Umar Aliyu (APC, State Leader, PWDs, Niger state) Hon. Ageba Titus Ukende (APC, State Leader, PWDs, Benue state) Hon. Ibrahim Daniel (APC, State Leader, PWDs, Kogi state) Hon. Abubakar Sharu Abduljaleel (APC, State Leader, PWDs, FCT state) Hon. Abdulsalam Bakari (APC, State Leader, PWDs, Gombe state) Com. Ibrahim Alhassan Ganye (APC, State Leader, PWDs, Adamawa state) Alhaji Aminu Yahaya (APC, State Leader, PWDs, Kaduna state) Alhaji Adamu Gidao Gwangazo (APC, State Leader, PWDs) Hon. Samaila Gusua (APC, State Leader, PWDs, Zamfara state) Hon. Aminu Bello (APC, State Leader, PWDs, Sokoto state) Hon. Usani Muhammed Sani (APC, State Leader, PWDs, Jigawa state) Hon. Aminu Mohammed Ambursa (APC, State Leader, PWDs, Kebbi state) Com. Dahiru Gambo Rafindadi (APC, State Leader, PWDs, Katsina state).

