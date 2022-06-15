2023: APC S/Korea rallies support for Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC), South Korea Chapter, has urged Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to support Sen. Bola Tinubu’s quest to rule Nigeria in 2023.

The group said that Tinubu’s emergence as the APC 2023 Presidential Candidate has renewed their faith that Nigeria’s trevails would be summounted.

The diaspora’s chapter made this known in a statement signed by Messrs Abraham David, Ibrahim Abdul-Ganiyu and Philip Fagbamila, its Executive Chairman, National Publicity Secretary, and Board of Trustee Chairman respectively on Wednesday.

The chapter said: “Tinubu’s candidature gives us renewed faith in the Nigerian system and we are delighted that the right person won our party ticket.

“We are grateful to Asiwaju for stepping up to take up the nation’s hard work.

“Tinubu is a leader whose position demands respect and deserves credit for stepping up to help resolve the nation’s challenges, and also for taking the inevitable heat and criticism that comes with public office.

“We are overwhelmed with our national leader’s landslide victory in the recent plebiscite of APC presidential primaries and congratulate him for this feat that reinforced our unwavering support for his success in the coming elections.”

According to them, this victory clearly acknowledges Tinubu’s outstanding service to the APC, as well as the nation.

The chapter expressed confidence that with Tinubu’s guidance and leadership, Nigerians would pursue effective ways to address the challenges they faced.

“The nation still faces challenging but not insurmountable tasks ahead.

“We encourage support for Tinubu for continuance of his hard work, patriotism, dedication, and selfless service which are the tools we need to carry our country forward.

“APC South Korea chapter wishes Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu good fortune and much success as the APC flag-bearer,” the diaspora chapter said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) ecalls that Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, defeated 13 other aspirants to clinch the APC ticket at the party’s primary election held from June 6 and June 8 in Abuja. (NAN)

