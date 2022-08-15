2023: APC Rep. candidate inaugurates grassroots canvassers for Tinubu, others

Alaba-Olusola Oke

An APC candidate, Prince Okunjimi Odimayo, has inaugurated grassroots canvassers for the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as part of his strategic planning and campaign for the 2023 general elections.

This is contained in a statement on Monday by Mr Yemi Akintomide, the Media Adviser to Odimayo.Odimayo, the APC candidate for Irele/Okitipupa Federal Constituency of Ondo State, said during the inauguration in Okitipupa, that there was need for the canavassers to do door-to-door engagements with prospective voters.

During the inauguration ceremony at the party Secretariat in Okitipupa, the House of Representatives hopeful stressed the need for each of the canvassers to go back to their various polling units and kick-start the engagement with prospective voters.

He added that the canvassers should convince voters on need to vote for all APC candidates in the presidential, National and State Assemblies’ elections in 2023.

The APC candidate emphasised the importance of grassroots issue-based campaign across the Ondo Senatorial District, to be anchored by the canvassers.

Odimayo, a young politician and businessman, stated that what Nigerians, especially the youth, needed was the mentorship skills of Asiwaju Tinubu to make positive impact in politics and make the country great among the comity of nations.

According to him, the Midas touch of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is being felt across and even beyond the shores of Nigeria.

He said men of honour doing exploits, had risen to their careers through Tinubu’s thoughtful and selfless community development.

“The goodwill, leadership prowess and statesmanship qualities of the APC presidential candidate stand him out of the crowd as the best man for the new Nigeria Project.

He said the qualities were possible with youths engagement and involvement in policy formation, implementation and delivery.

Odimayo, however, implored the canvassers to deploy and rededicate their energy, resources and time to the campaign, to achieve landmark victory for the party in 2023.( NAN)

