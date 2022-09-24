2023: APC releases 422-member Presidential Campaign Council



By Emmanuel Mogbede



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released a 422-member Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) ahead of the commencement of the party’s 2023 presidential campaign to be headed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the list of members of the council released in Abuja on Saturday, Sen. Bola Tinubu, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate and Abdullahi Adamu, its National chairman, are to serve as deputy chairmen of the council .

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau is the Director General with James Faleke as secretary of the council.

Sen. Kashim Shettima, the party’s Vice-Presidential candidate is the vice chairman of the council and Adams Oshiomhole, former APC National Chairman is the deputy director-general (Operations) while Hadiza usman is the deputy director-general (Admin).

The 422-man campaign council has Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Chairman Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), as Vce Chairman and state Coordinator.

Godswill Akpabio, former Akwa-Ibom Governor, is vice chairmen (South-South and Uju Kennedy, the former female APC presidential aspirant is vice chairman South-East.

Gov. Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa is the Regional Co-ordinator and Chairman for North and his state, Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi, regional co-ordinator South and Ebonyi; Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River is regional director South-south and Ebonyi.

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu is zonal co-ordinator for South-West and Ondo State; Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello is the zonal co-ordinator for North-central and his state.

Gov. Muhammed Yahaha is zonal co-ordinator for the North-East and Gombe and Gov. Bello Matawalle is the zonal co-ordinator for the North-West and Zamfara.



The list showed that all APC governors are co-ordinators of the presidential council in their respective states and where there was no sitting governors of the party, its governorship candidates were the co-ordinators.

Others appointed were Gov. Yahaha Bello of Kogi as National Youth Co-ordinator, Felix Nicholas, Deputy National Youth Co-ordinator; Festus Keyamo, spokesperson, Chris Tarka, deputy secretary, Gov. Kayode Fayemi is the Co-ordinator for Ekiti State and Adviser Foreign Affairs.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan is made Senior Adviser on strategic planning, Femi Gbajabiamila, Adviser on Legal Matters, Aliyu Wamako, former Sokoto State Governor, Adviser on Special Duties.

Rotimi Amaechi, is adviser on infrastructure; Ibikunle Amosun, adviser on contacts and mobilisation; Dele Alake, Adviser on Media, Communications and Public Affairs.

Others are Abdullahi Ganduje, adviser politcal affairs and Kano coordinator; Nasir El-rufai, coordinator, Kaduna State and senior adviser, policy, strategy and enforcement and Abdulrahaman Danbazzau adviser, strategic engagement.

Faleke, Secretary to the council, advised all nominees to pick their appointment letters on Monday at the APC presidential campaign office.

The PCC with its many directorates would be inaugurated on Sept. 26 at the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Office in Abuja (NAN)

