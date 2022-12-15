2023: APC Presidential Campaign Council Constitutes Oyo State Publicity Committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has approved the constitution of the Media and Publicity Committee for Oyo State.

The approval is contained in a letter signed by the Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Bayo Onanuga and addressed to the Chairman, Oyo State Publicity, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan.

Mr. Onanuga in the letter dated 13th December, 2022, states: “We write to convey the approval of the Media and Publicity Directorate for nominated Members of your committee as submitted.

“We however expect that they will discharge their responsibility diligently. We congratulate you and your members.”

Reacting, chairman of the publicity committee, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, posits that “APC Presidential Campaign Council assembles the best media experts to run Tinubu campaign in Oyo State.”

Members of the committee are: Mr. Olawale Sadare, Mr. Akeem Oyetunji, Mrs. Olukemi Ajayi, Mr. Sikiru Akinola, Mr. Femi Popoola, Dr. Joshua Oyebamiji and Dr. Olatunde Abdulazeez.

Others are: Mr. Adebisi Moshood, Mr. Fatai Adesokan, Mr. Afeez Bolaji Repete, Mr. Adesola Yaqub, Princess Bola Oyewumi, Mr. Olubunmi Shodipo, Mrs Bose Oyewole and Mr. Tunji Ajibade.

Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, who chairs the Media and Publicity in Oyo State, boasts of very rich credentials as a media practitioner.

He served as the Chief Press Secretary to the late Governor Lam Adesina, during which he introduced KO allowance still being enjoyed by journalists in Oyo State till date.

He had served as Director, Media and Publicity for the Presidential Campaign Council in 2011 and 2015.

He is a former Chairman of Oluyole Local Government and a former gubernatorial aspirant in Oyo State.

Olaosebikan, a great lover and follower of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wrote the famous article “What Lam Adesina Told Me About Bola Tinubu And His Ability To Win Against All Odds”.

The article published in March, 2021, postulated against the prevailing situation that Asiwaju would celebrate his 71st birthday as the President-Elect of Nigeria.