By Ishaq Zaki

The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has pledged to abide by the peace accord signed by political parties in the state to ensure peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election.



This is contained in a statement in Gusau on Tuesday by the state APC Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris.



Idris said that the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani gave the assurance in Gusau at the signing of peace accord by the registered political parties in the state.(NAN)

