2023: APC PCC lauds Sanusi’s massive support for Tinubu presidential ambition

By Akeem Abas

Ibadan, Dec. 26, 2022 (NAN) The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has lauded the efforts of Chief Dotun Sanusi, Chairman of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, for his consistent mobilisation of support for Sen. Bola Tinubu, the Presidential candidate.

Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, the Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), gave the commendation in a statement on Monday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sanusi, a renowned philanthropist and business mogul, is the Otun Apesinola of Ibadanland.

Sanusi, a non-partisan Nigerian, said he was supporting Tinubu based on his competence and great track records of achievements as the former Governor of Lagos State.

Olaosebikan said that Sanusi’s effort toward ensuring that Tinubu emerge victorious in the 2023 presidential election had been very impactful.

He said that Sanusi had in the past few weeks, hosted over 20,000 people in his sprawling resort in Akanran, mobilising and soliciting supports for Tinubu, a frontrunner in the presidential race.

“So far, Sanusi had hosted over 10,000 members of Odu’a Peoples Congress (OPC); the Agbekoya Solidarity Movement and Landlord Volunteers, thousands of Islamic clerics and Imams led by the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheik AbdulGaniy Agbotomokekere.

“He has hosted over 1,000 representatives of Christian groups across the 11 local government areas of Ibadanland.

“All the Ibadan compound and village heads known as Mogajis and Baales, as well as the highly respected leadership of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) had been mobilised by him in support of Tinubu, ” Olaosebikan said.

He said that Sanusi had on Friday

mobilised hundreds of youths, women and students for a house to house, street to street campaign from Olorunsogo to the boundary of Ogun.

According to him, the campaign was done in an unprecedented political mass movement to canvass support for Tinubu.

Olaosebikan said that effect of the mobilisation activities of Sanusi were already being felt across Ibadan and its environs, adding that Tinubu had continue to enjoy greater support and love across board.

He said that the overwhelming majority of people in Ibadanland and Oyo State had fully embraced the candidacy of Tinubu.

Olaosebikan said that with expected increase in campaign tempo from the first week of January, it had become certain that the entire people of Oyo State would vote for Tinubu.

“It is inspiring and quite encouraging to see what you’re doing. Without any partisan interest, no expectations of either direct monetary or material benefits.

“Yet, you choose to expend so much time, energy, efforts and funds into mobilising support for Tinubu, just because of your conviction that he is the best option Nigeria has now,” he said.

“Sanusi’s activities were already known, acknowledged and appreciated by the Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Oyo State, Sen. Teslim Folarin, who is also the party’s Governorship candidate in the state.

Olaosebikan said that Folarin had also been campaigning vigorously for the success of Tinubu and all the APC candidates at the polls.

“We thank you most sincerely for all your result-driven voluntary activities without any expectation for the candidate being done only because of your belief in the competence, readiness and capacity of Tinubu to take Nigeria to the promised land.

“Let me assure you that the campaign committee in Oyo State, under the leadership of Folarin, is leaving no stone unturned, not only in winning, but also in winning over 95 per cent of the total votes in Oyo State,” Olaosebikan said.

He described Tinubu as a visionary and caring leader who has made the greatest contributions to human and material development in Nigeria.

Olaosebikan said that the APC presidential candidate would accord Oyo State a pride of place in his developmental plan, assuring them of construction of Olorunsogo Road dualisation to Ogun State.

He further commended Sanusi for turning around the fortunes of Akanran and Ona Ara Local Local Government area as a whole with the establishment of the world-class resort.

According to him, this has given Akanran a global spot in world tourism, sports and entertainment. (NAN)