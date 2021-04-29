2023: APC North Central youths seek presidency 

Some All Progressives Congress (APC) youths drawn 16 local government ares of Kwara called on to zone 2023 presidential seat to North Central geopolitical zone.


of the group, Mr Ajibola Abdulkareem, made the call in Offa after an of APC Youth Ambassadors on Thursday.


He explained that zoning the presidential slot to the North Central promote equality, justice and fairness.


Abdulkareem said the north Central geopolitical zone has been shut out of the presidential seat since the nation got in 1960.


He said the injustice against the region was unfair and 2023 was the to correct it by zoning the Presidency to zone.


“The zone has been the soul and unifying factor of our national existence. There is no justification for the zone to be so shortchanged and neglected that it has not produced a President or Vice President since 1960,” Abdulkareem said.


Similarly, another member of the group, Mr Abiodun Adekeye, said the youth of North Central are resolute and ready to mobilise for the ever, if the presidential slot was conceded to the zone.


He noted that the strongest base of APC was in the North Central and that the people of the zone demonstrated unequal commitment to the victory of the and should be given the opportunity. ()

