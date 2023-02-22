2023: APC loses Reps member to PDP in Jigawa





By Haruna Salami

As the much awaited 2023 general election comes up on Saturday, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Jigawa got a major boost on Tuesday as the House of Representatives member representing Garki/Babura Federal Constituency in the state, Hon. Musa Muhammad dumped the ruling APC for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

A letter he addressed to the chairman of APC Kore ward, Garki Local Government which Hon. Musa personally signed indicated that he quit the party due to “series of conflicts and happening”.

“I write to notify the party that I resigned my membership of the APC from 21st February, 2023. This is due to series of conflicts and happenings at all the stages of the party. I am therefore thanking the party for allowing me to contest on its platform,” he said.

Briefing newsmen at the residence of the PDP gubernatorial candidate after the round off of the party ‘s local government campaign in Birnin Kudu, the lawmaker said his decision came after a wide consultation with constituents on why he was defecting from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and join the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Musa said he will join forces with the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Mustapha Sule Lamido, to ensure the victory of the party in the 2023 general elections.

“I am here because I want to help a friend and the party win the election” since both Lamido and Hon. Musa attended the same university.

The lawmaker was anointed by Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar to replace his late father, Muhammad Adamu Fagen-Gawo, who died in Dubai after a brief illness.