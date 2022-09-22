2023: APC Integrity Group inaugurates Northwest structure in Kano

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The All Progressives Congress National Integrity Movement ((ANIM) has inaugurated its Northwest zonal structure in Kano.

Inaugurating the structure on Wednesday in Kano, the national leader of the ANIM, Alhaji Sadik Fakai, said that a Tinubu presidency would place Nigeria on the path of progress.

He said that Tinubu has what it takes to unite Nigeria and promote economic development.

The ANIM national leader said the movement would deploy resources and everything possible to ensure that Tinubu and other APC candidates wins the election, “as he remains the candidate with the best chance of winning.”

Fakai said the party was optimistic that the members who were carefully selected were competent to deliver in 2023.

“I call on all members and Nigerians to close ranks and deliver the country to APC. The cooperation of all and sundry is expected for the actualisation of APC’s dream,” he said.

He urged members of the group to remain focus and deliver victory to the party’s candidate in 2023.

He said every member of the APC was important and had a lot to contribute to the success of the party.

”APC remains the property of party faithful, and we all own the party and ready to give our support,” Fakai said.

Abdullahi Dan’azumi, Zamfara state chairman of ANIM, who spoke on behalf of the new members promised to justify the confidence reposed on them.

He also pledged to ensure that the presidential candidate of the party and all other candidates win the election in 2023. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

