2023: APC inaugurates governorship campaign in Gombe

By Peter Uwumarogie

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State on Saturday inaugurated his re-election campaign ahead of the 2023 general election.

The governor who is seeking re-election under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), told his supporters at the Pantami stadium, Gombe, that the party waxed stronger and more united ahead of the general election.

He said the support of the people being enjoyed by the APC was as a result of its achievements recorded in the state.

“This is why we are flagging off our campaign by receiving those that join us recently in the APC.

“This means we have waxed stronger and we shall deliver in 2023.

“We have no fear; it is clear what the APC has achieved, you can see happiness on the faces of the people,” he said.

The governor said his party had delivered on its campaign promises, adding that, “this is our confidence that we shall come out victorious in 2023”.

Yahaya appealed to supporters of the party to remain united and work hard to deliver victory for the party at all levels.

APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu received chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who switched camp in the state.

Adamu stressed the need for supporters of the party to remain united towards clinching victory in 2023, and urged the decampees to work with the campaign council and entire team towards its victory at all levels.

One of the decampees, Alhaji Jamil Gwamna, who was the first runner up in the May 25, PDP governorship primaries, said the APC-led government had achieved a lot in the state.

He said in view of the achievements, it was necessary to support the party to consolidate on the gains recorded in the interest of the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC formally unveiled its governorship candidate, Inuwa Yahaya, his running mate and other candidates for the 2023 general election.

Some of the prominent PDP members that joined the APC include former Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo’s deputy, Mr Charles Iliya and Kabiru Jauro, former PDP Youth Leader, North East Zone. (NAN)