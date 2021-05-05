Leaders of Ajimobi Legacy Forum and Unity Forum in the Oyo State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) have resolved to bury their differences and work together for the progress of the party.

This is contained in a communiqué jointly signed by their Co-Chairmen and Co-Secretaries, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The co-chairmen are: Chief Kunle Sanda and Alhaji Abu Gbadamosi, while Prof. Adeolu Akande and Mr Gbenga Ariba signed as co-secretaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, held at the banquet hall of Premier Hotel, was attended by leaders of both groups, drawn from all the 33 local government areas of the state.

NAN also reports that both groups loyal to the late former Govs. Abiola Ajimobi and Lam Adeshina respectively, had parted ways, based on irreconcilable differences, which caused the party to lose the governorship seat.

The group pledged to work assiduously for the victory of the party at all levels in the 2023 general elections.

The leaders called on their members to collapse their various meetings into one at all levels, urging them to work for peace, unity and progress of the party.

The group resolved to sustain the enduring legacies of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Bola Ige, Adesina and Ajimobi.

They commended the efforts of Mrs Florence Ajimobi and other prominent leaders of the group to ensure reconciliation of the two warring groups.

The APC leaders pledged their support to the state APC leadership under Chief Akin Oke.

The group also affirmed their continued loyalty and support for President Muhammadu Buhari and his

government, urging Nigerians to pray for the country in these trying times.

NAN reports that the meeting was attended by the immediate past deputy governor, Chief Moses Adeyemo, Sen. Olufemi Lanlehin, Sen. Ayoade Adeseun and Mr Adebayo Shittu, a former Minister of Communications.

Also present were: Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, Chairman, National Lottery Commission, Akande, Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Mr Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye and Sanda.

Also in attendance were: Chief Silas Lasunsi, Chief Goke Oyetunji, Alhaji Isiaka Alimi, Mr Lasun Adebunmi, Alhaji Abu Gbadamosi, Chief Femi Olaore and Dr Olalekan Adeyemo, the state APC Deputy Chairman.

The leaders, in their various remarks at the meeting, expressed joy and readiness to work together for the progress of the party.

Adeyemo, Lanlehin, Adeseun, Ibikunle, Shittu and Abass-Aleshinloye called for concerted efforts by all members to ensure the past take back the seat of governance in the state.

They all commended Mrs Ajimobi for championing the cause of unity in the party through Ibikunle and Akande.

They also stressed the need for sustaining the existing unity in the party, urging members at all levels to ensure that the reconciliation process was replicated in their various communities.

Also Lasunsi, Sanda, Gbadamosi, Adeyemo, Oyetunji and Adeyemo, in their various remarks, said that there was no going back on the unity of the group.

They commended Mrs Ajimobi and Alhaja Sarat Adesina, wife of the late former Gov. Lam Adesina for initiating the reconciliation process. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

