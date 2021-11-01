2023: APC Diaspora leaders vow to support Buhari to finish strong

All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in the Diaspora under the aegis of APC Diaspora Leaders on Monday reassured of their support to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group’s Global General Secretary, Mr Sanni David, made this known in statement on behalf of the APC Diaspora Leaders on Monday in Abuja, issued after the inauguration of its executives during a virtual meeting.

David expressed optimism that in spite of the challenges, Buhari would finish strong, noting that things were beginning to look up in the country as it were.

He said the executives were expected to manage the affairs of the group ahead of the 2023 general election.

David said that the APC Diaspora Leaders group was formed to coordinate the party’s affairs in the Diaspora, foster unity and canvas support for the President Buhari-led Federal Government, while working to ensure that it delivered its campaign promises to Nigerians.

He said that the APC Diaspora leaders were committed to real change and progress of Nigeria.

David said that resources were being deployed to ensure that President Buhari finished strong in spite of obvious challenges, especially in the area of security.

He, however, noted that while Nigeria’s challenges were not peculiar to the country, efforts were being put in place by the Federal Government to ensure that Nigerians lived in safety.

He said that this was evident in the newly purchased A-29 Super Tucano fighter jets from the U.S. to further boost the fight against bandits, terrorists and insurgents, especially in the North-West.

He described the recent planting of explosives on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line and the attack on a passenger train by bandits as the last kicks of a dying horse gasping for last breath.

David said that while the Buhari-led government continued to confront the country’s challenges head-on, APC leaders in the Diaspora were poised to do everything possible to ensure that the government delivered on its campaign promises.

The statement also quoted Mr Ajimejere Okabode, the Global Chairman of the group as saying that there “is light at the end of the tunnel’’.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to continue supporting the Buhari-led government, saying that doing otherwise was not the way out.

He added that the collaboration of all Nigerians was all that was needed to enthrone a better society, saying that all hands must be on deck to achieve this.

Okabode advised those calling for a break-up of the country to sheath their swords, adding that “we are stronger and better together as a nation’’.

He said that Nigeria was currently struggling with the crisis of identity, especially as it related to religion and ethnicity which could set the country ablaze if not properly handled.

He called on Nigerians of goodwill to rise above primordial sentiments, adding that nation-building was the responsibility of all citizens.

He said members of the APC executives in the Diaspora were working with their counterparts back home to enthrone a better society for all Nigerians, irrespective of affiliations.

According to the statement, the inaugurated executives include the Global Chairman, Continental Chairmen, Global General Secretary, Global Treasurer, Global Financial Secretary, Women Leader, Global Legal Advisers, Global Chief Whip and Global Youth Leader.

Present at the meeting were APC Diaspora leaders from the USA, Prof. Adesegun Labinjo; France, Mayegun Balogun; South Africa, Mr Bola Babarinde; Benin Republic, Mr Adebowale Adeyemo, Ghana, Ibrahim Sallama and Ahamefula Anderson; Lesotho.

Also present are Mr Ade Omole, Mr Joseph Adebola, Mrs Ifeoma Onochie-Faruk; Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, Mr Udeme Ukpe and Abba Galadinma represented the UK chapter of the APC at the meeting.

Others are Dr Usman Shehu, South Korea, David Abraham; UAE and other representatives from Singapore, Mexico, Canada and Russia among other countries.

