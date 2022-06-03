2023: APC chieftain refutes membership of Lawan’s support group

By Naomi Sharang

The Director of Research, Planning, Strategy and Intelligent matters, All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Bartholomew Ugwoke has refuted his membership of APC South-east Front in support of the presidential ambition of the Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Ugwoke, a chieftain of APC from Enugu State, said he was not consulted by the coordinator or any member of the Lawan support group before his name was published in an advertorial placed in one of the national dailies.

A statement issued by Ugwoke in Abuja on Thursday, said that his position as a director limited him from supporting any presidential aspirant of the party.

The former state party chairman said he could only show his support for a candidate of the party not an aspirant.

“I have read with dismay an advertorial placed by the APC South-east Front supporting the candidature of the Senate President Ahmad Lawan for the presidential ticket of APC, with my name on the Enugu list.

“I must say sincerely that there was no time I was consulted by the coordinator or any member of the Front for my consent.

“As a director in the national headquarters of our party, I understand that there are limitations on my support for party aspirants.

“I can only support a party candidate and not an aspirant as supporting an aspirant as a director will affect my discharge of duties.”(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

