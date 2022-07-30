2023: APC candidate assures constituents of even development

By Stanley Nwanosike

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District, Mrs Adaku Ogbu-Aguocha, has assured of equal socioeconomic and human capital development within the area, if elected.

Ogbu-Aguocha, who is also a princess from Nara Unataeze royal family in Enugu State, said this on Saturday in Enugu while interacting with newsmen on her quest to represent the senatorial district at the National Assembly.

She said her passion to serve was borne out of determination to bring home what her senatorial district had been deprived of.

The APC senatorial candidate, who decried the dwindling economy, noted that she had what it would take to effect needed change in the socioeconomic, educational and political space of the senatorial district.

She said: “I have what it takes. I have the education. I have the knowledge and experience. At a time I had over 300 staff working for me.

“In Anambra, they look at performance. I don’t think it would be difficult. We need to break this monopoly and talk truth to power.

“I buy water twice a week in my house and it is affecting everyone. It is through collective effort we can move everybody out of hardship and poverty.”

Ogbu-Aguocha emphasised the need for people to do away with party ideology but have poverty eradication ideology, where the ultimate aim should be total eradication of poverty.

“If God is so kind to us and I get elected, my focus will be on my people, everyone that lives and resides in my constituency,” she said.

The candidate pledged to be a voice for the women and ensure they were heard.

According to her, women are being disadvantaged but they are the true voters. It is a fact that women are 100 per cent at the centre of all socioeconomic challenges.

He said: “As a woman and as a mother, I will go there and do whatever I can for them.

“The numbers of women are getting lesser in politics. The best way for the voice of people to be heard is to elect enough women.

“Women should go out there and elect women to be in the room where political decisions that directly affect them and their families are taken,” she said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

