2023: APC Canada promises effective mobilisation for Tinubu’s victory

Alaba-Olusola Oke

The All Progressives Congress ( APC), Canada chapter, has promised effective mobilisation for the victory of Sen. Bola Tinubu, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate.

Dr Abiola Oshodi, Media Director of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Canada, made the promise when he paid a visit to the APC Presidential Campaign Council Diaspora Directorate in the Directorate’s Maitama Office in Abuja.

In a statement on Friday in Akure by Mr Ifeoma Nwankwo, Secretary of the Directorate, the APC in Canada said that the chapter would not rest on its oars until the victory was accomplished by the party in the forthcoming general elections.Oshodi, who led the delegation on behalf of the chapter, congratulated Prince Ade Omole, Director of the directorate and all members of the directorate for their well-deserved appointments.He described the appointment as a recognition of their individual efforts in advancing and projecting the course of APC across the federation and in the diaspora. He charged them to continue with the good work and be committed to the Tinubu and Sen. Kasim Shetima Presidential mandate.

In his response, Omole welcomed Oshodi and his team to Nigeria and also gave assurance of inclusiveness in the campaign activities. He commended Oshodi for his effort in projecting and promoting Bola Ahmed Tinubu candidacy in his constituency.Omole said that the directorate would work with all stakeholders both in Nigeria and in the diaspora to ensure the victory of the party’s presidential candidate.(www.nannews.ng)( NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

