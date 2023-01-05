2023: APC campaign committee begins voters’ sensitisation in Lagos

By oluwatope Lawanson

The Lagos Mainland All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Committee has kicked off activities for members and voters sensitisation ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Committee Chairman, Mr Ayodeji Abdulrauf made it known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Abdulrauf said campaign activities started on Wednesday at Ward A Mainland with Members Engagement and Voters Sensitisation held at Otto Primary School.

According to the committee chairman, activities laid down includes, Members Engagement and Voters Sensitisation taking place across the Wards in both Lagos Mainland Local Government and Yaba LCDA respectively.

He said: “These programmes are slated for Jan. 4 to 22 at 4.00 p.m. daily while there will be a Re-visit of some wards from 22 to 30.

“This is necessary for strategic purposes.

“Thereafter, from Feb. 1 to 10, Wards House to House campaign begins and it will be monitored by the local government campaign committee members for effectiveness.”

Abdulrauf added that on Feb. 11, a ‘Walk Thru Rally’ would be held for APC Candidates while on Feb. 18,

Lagos Mainland APC would hold its Unity Rally.

For effectiveness and successful outcome of the election, the chairman noted that Yoruba and Pidgin jingles would also be deployed to complement the party’s campaigns activities.

He, therefore, sought the support and understanding of members and voters for a successful outcome of the election.

Abdulrauf also appealed to the people to get their PVC’s while ensuring they came out to exercise their civic rights on election day.

He noted that without the PVC, the electorate would not be able to exercise their power, adding that it was the only tool that could be used to do the best for the country. (NAN)