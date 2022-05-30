2023: APC begins screening of presidential aspirants

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced the screening of its aspirants for 2023 presidential election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the screening taking place at the Transcop Hilton Hotel, Abuja would last for two days.

A source in the party said its former National Chairman, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, woud lead the seven-man Presidential Screening Committee (PSC).

NAN reports that no fewer than 25 APC presidential aspirants are to contest for the party’s presidential ticket for 2023 election.

The list of the presidential aspirants includes Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Sen. Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State; Mr Rotimi Amaechi, who was until recently, the Minister of Transportation.Others are former Minister of Niger Delta Development , Sen. Godswill Akpabio, and former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu.Former Imo Governor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha and former Ogun Governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, Pastor Tunde Bakare; Cross River Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, and his Ebonyi counterpart, Gov. Dave Umahi are also in the race.Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Ekiti Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, former President of the Senate, Sen. Ken Nnamani, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi and Jigawa Governor, Mohammed Abubakar are also in the race.Others are President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, former Zamfara Governor, Sen. Ahmed Yerima, the only APC female aspirant, Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohnenye, Pastor Nicholas Nwagbo and a former Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Dimeji Bankole.The APC has scheduled its presidential primary for June 6 to 8.(NAN)

