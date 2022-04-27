2023: APC begins sale of forms, promises hitch-free exercise

My Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, began the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for aspirants seeking for various elective positions in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

The party’s National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, at the commencement of the exercise, presented forms and guidelines to Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau and Sen. Ita Solomon Enang, a former Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lalong and Enang are contesting the Plateau South Senatorial and Akwa Ibom Governorship in the 2023 elections respectively.

The Plateau Legacy Group led by Mr Yusuf Gagdi collected forms and guidelines on behalf of Lalong.

Argungu, while promising a transparent and hitch-free exercise, assured the aspirants of adequate forms, saying there would not be hoarding of forms.

Enang, while speaking with newsmen after picking the forms, expressed happiness, saying she was ready to serve her people and enthrone development if elected as Akwa Ibom next governor.

“I feel highly elated picking the gubernatorial form to contest the governorship election on the platform of the APC in Akwa Ibom,” he said.

He, however, said there was no faction in Akwa Ibom APC chapter as was being alleged.

According to him, all the interests have sunk into one family and the family is APC under the leadership of President Buhari and the party’s national chairman.

“Whatever is remaining is to tidy the end, we will tidy up and we will go into the nomination as one united family in one venue coming out with one candidate.

“One winner for every of the gubernatorial, Senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly elections, and we will come out strong and able,” he said.

Enang said if elected as Akwa Ibom next governor in 2023, he would bring in accountability and change in the narrative in the state.

He said that he would also ensure improved internally generated revenue in the state and its development by working with the Federal Government.

He said that he would give attention to agriculture, education and declare emergency on the development of youths and the development of human infrastructure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC national secretariat located on Blantyre Street in Wuse2 Abuja had become a beehive of activities as party members and aspirants are seen going in and out of the secretariat .(NAN)

