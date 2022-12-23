2023: Ansar-ud-deen urges youths to collect their PVCs, shun election violence

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Ansar-ud-deen Youth Association of Nigeria Northern State Council, has urged the youth to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) to enable them to exercise their civic duty without rancour.

The Northern State Council Chairman, Alhaji Abduljalil Apanpa, made the call in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Apanpa, who spoke at the council’s conference in Kano, also enjoined the youth to shun election violence and should not be used as instrument of distraction, before, during and after the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

” We appeal to the youth to shun juvenile delinquency; we must also look into multiple stream of income to survive the current global economic crisis.

“Japan could be attractive but we can also join hand to develop our country Nigeria to the envy of the global economy.

” We must guide and guard our future jealously. Ansar-ud-deen is a peaceful organisation, I urge all the youth to collect their PVC’s and excercise their civic rights without rancour.

” Nigerian youths represent more than half of Nigeria population. The youth are the lifeblood of any nation. Therefore, the issues affecting youths are hindrances to the growth of Nigeria and Africa.”

The youth leader advised the Federal Government to put all techniques and strategies in place to create employment and enabling environment for the Small and Medium businesses to thrive.

According to him, this will in turn reduce poverty and inequalities.

He expressed concern over the security challenges bedeviling the country, saying that “security remain the most life threatening affairs for all Nigerians.

” And it is affecting our development through agriculture and other sectors.”

He said Ansar-ud-deen remained committed to every government’s effort to position Nigeria into the commity of nations, develop the economy, create security and encourage sports activities.

” We will not like to miss out in the next World Cup. Football remains one of the sports that is unifying Nigeria and providing us income from the Diaspora.” (NAN)