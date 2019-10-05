2023: ANDP optimistic, sacks erring exco members

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Advanced Nigeria Democratic party (ANDP) has ratified and adopted the decision of its national working committee, which expelled some erring members of the party and recommended the election of new executives as their replacement.

The party also adopted its amended constitution, which was launched and presented to INEC officials.

These critical decisions were taken Friday at Abuja during the party’s 2nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The proceedings of the meeting was witnessed and observed by representatives of INEC from its department of election and party monitoring, namely, Mas’ud Hassan and Obianuju Anwadike.

The National Chairman, ANDP, Barr. Charles Ogboli in his remark commended the party’s performance during the last election despite its lapses, and was optimistic that they will make a difference come 2023 elections.

On the issue of erring members of the party who were expelled, he said,”Today we are electing new executives, and some members of our party who are no longer with us and some of them who have committed gross misconducts arising from anti-party, conversion of party money and properties which the NEC have rectfied their removal.

“Based on that we will be proceeding to elect the new executives.

“We believe that corruption has (eaten into the )fabric in this country, we want sincere people.

We had a bad experience during the last election… but all the same God is with us.

“And I am calling upon every member who believes in this party to be focused, to build this party, and that is the only way we are building the nation.”

The National Legal Adviser, Barr. Emmanuel Anene said the essence of the meeting was to adopt and ratify the decision of the national working committee of the party and also to adopt and ratify the amended constitution of the party. “You can see the constitution is very, very essential. In party politics, without the construction there will not be serious guide in the affairs of the party.

“What we have done today is to amend our constitution and get it adopted. The adopted constitution remains a working document, a binding document to all generality of members of this party.

“This is what will guide us from now till 2030 general election,” he said.

On his being elected as the national legal adviser of the party, he said that it is a great opportunity for him to bring his dexterity to bear, to help build the party, direct the party as far as legality is concerned and defend the party if the need arises.

“The message we are sending to Nigerians is that this is a great beginning, is not just having great number of parties, this is a party for the people, a party that will make promise and keep their promise, the party that will be obeying the rule of law, the party that will not disrespect court orders, the party that will give Nigerians their fundamental human rights as enshrined in the constitution.

“As far we are concerned and this party is concerned we are going to play by the rules, we are not going to destroy the rules,” he stressed.

The National Secretary, ANDP, Tina Egbule who was among the newly elected executives promised to put in her best to ensure that the party sowers higher, to make sure that the party will be the best and the name will be heard all over the world.