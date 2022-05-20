2023: Amosun pledges to improve date palm production for exportation

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

An APC presidential aspirant, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, has pledged to improve the production and exportation of date palm fruit, to enhance the socio-economic lives of Nigerians, as well as generate revenue for the country.

Amosun, a former Governor of Ogun State, said this while soliciting the support of delegates and stakeholders in Dutse on Friday.

He said if given the mandate, his adminstration would support date palm growers to enhance its production and exportation.

This, the presidential aspirant said, was to improve the socio-economic lives of Nigerians, particularly residents of Dutse where the date palm is majorly grown.

Amosun added that his planned agricultural revolution for Nigeria would include date palm production to enable date palm growers to learn modern techniques and skills to boost their activities.

“So this is me before you and I’ve been tested and trusted when I was the governor of Ogun state.

“If elected, we will make Jigawa one of the food baskets of Nigeria. We will do this by making sure that we feed Nigerians with quality date palm and provoke its exportation to West Africa.

“So on the 29 and 30, I need your support Jigawa delegates. I will count on your support and even if you don’t see on those days, remember what we discussed,” Amosun said.

The aspirant also pledged to provide job opportunities to Nigeria’s teeming youths to check the current security challenges bedevilling the country.

He further expressed optimism that Nigeria would be on the path of greatness if the right leaders were elected.

Responding, Gov. Muhammad Badaru described Amosu as wonderful man who greatly transformed Ogun when he was a governor.

NAN reports that date palm is widely grown in Jigawa, while its capital, Dutse, which is known for different species of date palm, has a large population of date palm growers. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

