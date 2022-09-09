2023: Al- Makura urges APC support group to commence grassroots mobilisation

By Joan Nwagwu

Sen. Tanko Al-Makura ( APC-Nasarawa North), has urged a support group of the All Progressives Congress(APC), National Integrity Movement (ANIM), to commence grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

Al-Makura, a former Governor of Nasarawa said this when the executive members of ANIM led by its National leader, Mr Abubakar Saadu, paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday in Abuja.

He urged the group to commence the deployment of its members nationwide to woo votes for APC.

Al-Makura urged, ”you must move to the grassroots and hammer on issues, the competence and capabilities of our party’s candidates.

“This is not only for the presidential candidate, but also the governorship, National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly candidates,’’he said.

“I believe that with your group that is fully rooted across the country, you will be able to make impact to the ultimate unity where elections will hold,’’he said.

The APC chieftain acknowledged that with the caliber of persons that form the group, good pedigree and trajectory had added value to APC since 2015.

He also assured the group that he will continue to work closely with it, advise, and share from them to ensure that campaigns were taken to a logical conclusion.

Al-Makura said that there was the need to showcase the achievements of the party as 2023 General Elections draw closer ”rather than frivolous things.”

Al-Makura said that there so many issues to showcase, adding, ”so many things APC has done to uplift this country.

“Forget about the opposition that isolate some of the challenges in the journey towards 2023 and deliberately forgot the major improvements this party has recorded.

“You can prove beyond doubt that Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima have two attributes that stand them clearly above any other candidates.

“Tinubu is a soldier of democracy, he stood up to the challenges and made so many sacrifices including ensuring that democracy survived in this country, ’’he said.

He also added that Tinubu had put in a lot in the development of Lagos during his administration and even when he left to ensure that Lagos truly became a centre of excellence.

The senator said, ”these two things stood out Tinubu as a Nigerian leader that all should support in his quest to lead the country.”

Al-Makura also called on the group to showcase the gains the party had done through its good leadership and the president.

In his remark, the National leader of the group, Abubakar Saadu, said that the group believed in the APC ideology and was ready to work to ensure its victory at all levels.

Saadu said that their mission was also to build strong partnership, unity and understanding among party stakeholders across the country.

He promised that the group would also identify party challenges and proffer solutions on the best way to amicably resolve them at the party level.

Earlier, Mr Chris Eleka, a member of the Edo House of Assembly, tasked the group to come up with plans that would lead APC to victory in 2023 General Elections.

Eleka also said that the group would serve as an advocacy platform that would engage the people, ”thereby addressing their grievances.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

