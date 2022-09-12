2023: Akeredolu will deliver South West for Tinubu- APC Chieftain

Alaba-Olusola Oke

A Chieftaiin of the All Progresives Congress (APC), Mr Femi Adekanmbi, says that Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State is the most qualified governor from the South-West to head the Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima Presidential Campaign Committee in the zone.

Adekabmbi, a former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in the state, stated this while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Akure.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ruling party has created zonal directorates for the six geo-political zones to ensure a comprehensive campaign for the party’s victory in 2023 and each of the directorates would be headed by a serving governor.

The APC stalwart expressed confidence that if Akeredolu was pencilled down as the head of the presidential campaign in the zone, the governor would lead the party to victory in the zone.According to Adekanmbi, Akeredolu, being the Chairman of APC South West Governors’ Forum, is the most competent to lead the campaign of the party.He described Akeredolu as resourceful, ingenious and a practical politician as well as a leader with the knack for getting results where others could not succeed. “I can tell you that Akeredolu is the most qualified, apart from the fact that he is the Chairman of APC South West Governors’ Forum.” Don’t forget the fact that he has been performing excellently well in that aspect, he championed the call for Southern presidency.“They see him as a man who is fearless, brave and a courageous Yoruba man after Baba Obasanjo and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.“

Majority of us in the Yoruba land believe that he’s in the best position to lead the race, to champion the course,” he stated.Adekanmbi said that it would be a pride for the state to have Akeredolu as the head of the campaign committee.He appealed to all residents of the state to join hands with Akeredolu irrespective of their political affiliations in ensuring that the governor was successful in any role assigned to him for the election.“He deserves to be the president of this country but he didn’t move towards that path but now that we have a gigantic project before him, we have no choice than letting him lead,” he said.Adekanbi, who asked various APC support groups to merge as one formidable team, said that the merger would boost the campaign efforts of the presidential candidate and his running mate.“There is a Yoruba proverb that says when something is good, you see many people eyeing it.” We welcome all the support group, we are happy to have a lot of support groups, most especially, we noticed in Ondo State that there was a collapse of 40 support groups and they came up with Ondo State Coalition for Tinubu,” he stated.The APC Chieftain said that the chances of the APC presidential candidate winning the 2023 presidential election were very high, noting that the party was in control of 22 states of the federation and had the majority in the National and State Houses of Assembly.(NAN)

